27.5 acre Kilgarvan farm may be auctioned

The level of interest currently being shown in a hillside farm in South Kerry near the village of Kilgarvan is indicative of how widespread the interest in land in general is at the moment.

The latest offer from Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane consists of a 27.5-acre non-residential holding located in the townland of Lomanaugh, approximately 4km southeast of Kilgarvan in an elevated position and 14km from Kenmare.

This is not a piece of Golden Vale pasture and is on a different level to such prime grassland but a well looked-after piece of land it is and one for which there is also a ready market, it would appear.

“It’s a hillside farm,” says Tom. “The access is through a neighbouring farm but it’s a well established right of way.”

Grazing land

However, he points out, that this is good grazing ground in an area with plenty of active farmers, many of whom are on the lookout for any good parcels of grazing land that come up in the locality.

“It’s good grazing land which is in the vicinity of sheep farmers and also those interested in forestry land.”

The land comes all in one block and is well fenced.

So far, Tom says, the interest has been encouraging.

“Interest has been good,” says Tom.

“It’s in a very good area – there are lot of productive farmers in and around Kilgarvan wanting to add on a parcel to their holding, and that is where the interest is coming from.”

The price guide is €160,000 (€5,800/acre) for the farm.

With interest building, the selling agents say that they are not ruling out the possibility of going down the route of a public auction.