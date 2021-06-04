Farmers must be treated in accordance with Charter of Rights

Speaking at a Charter of Rights meeting with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on Thursday, IFA’s deputy president, Brian Rushe highlighted how with over 129,000 farmers making a Basic Payment application, it will be “essential” that they are paid on time, and in line with the Charter.
He also pointed out the importance of the Department seeking approval from the EU Commission for flexibility to make payments on inspection cases where they are not fully completed - a move similar to what was secured by IFA in 2020.
“In previous years, it was very frustrating and unsatisfactory that many farmers who were selected for inspection incurred payment delays,” he continued.
“The Department confirmed that the TAMS costing review is ongoing and is due to be completed in the coming days.
“It also confirmed that inspections and schemes are on schedule to deliver payments on time.”
Meanwhile, Mr Rushe mentioned the backlog with forestry licences and asked the Department to ensure the backlog is cleared as soon as possible.
“IFA members who want to capitalise on the current market situation can’t because the current backlog is blocking them from the market,” he concluded.