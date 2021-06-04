Glanbia signals its ‘commitment’ to new cheese plant venture in Kilkenny 

Glanbia Ireland remains committed to its planned continental cheese facility at Belview, Co Kilkenny despite ongoing planning delays, the company’s chief executive Jim Bergin has said.

The continental cheese production facility is a joint venture with Dutch dairy firm, Royal A-ware.

Addressing co-op members at Glanbia’s virtual AGM, Mr Bergin said the company “passionately believes” in the project and is committed to bringing it to fruition.

“Royal Aware is an excellent partner for this project, bringing continental cheese production expertise and global routes to market,” he added.

“It is a highly regarded company with a growing presence internationally - in fact, Ireland will be the sixth country in which they are involved in dairy.

Brexit and climate action

The chief executive then pointed to Brexit and said the importance of the cheese plant to Ireland post-Brexit had been overlooked in much of the recent commentary.

“The project was introduced to reduce our national exposure to Brexit," added Mr Bergin.

"It will create a new product for new markets and reduce our dependence on the UK cheddar cheese market.”

The AGM also heard that, as part of an ambitious climate action agenda, Glanbia plc recently signed up to Science Based Targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr Brgin said the co-op would shortly announce its own comprehensive sustainability strategy, following over a year of detailed work by a cross-functional team.

“Irish farmers are the custodians of the environment and are among the best in the world,” Mr Bergin continued.

“Like everyone else, the sector is adapting to the realities of climate change.

“Farm families are proud custodians of the rural environment, and we will support our farmers in addressing challenges and building on Ireland’s great natural credentials.

“Farmers have proven their willingness to adapt and change many times.”

An Taisce appeal

Last month, An Taisce indicated its intention to appeal the High Court’s cheese plant planning decision.

It stated that the body retained a fundamental concern for how the development would add to, what it described as, “the perilous state of Ireland’s carbon and pollution footprint”.

“Dairy production, and the supporting chain of industrial activity and animal husbandry, is a substantial contributor to Ireland already breaching key European metrics for emissions and environmental controls,” An Taisce continued.

“To align with its own national Climate Action Plans and with EU Directives on water quality, biodiversity and ammonia emissions, Ireland is required to reduce environmental impacts from current levels.

“There is no room for increases; in that context it would be unconscionable to ignore the impact of the increased production required for this development and the inevitable added negative impact for the environmental performance of the Irish dairy industry.”