Carbery and Teagasc launch new joint venture for West Cork farmers

The Monitor Farm programme will focus on leading and demonstrating the development of carbon efficient and sustainable dairy farming
At the launch of the Carbery/Teagasc Joint Programme 2021-2025 on the farm of Monitor farmer John and Veronica Cullinane in Ballineen are:  Aoife Feeney, Carbery ASSAP advisor; Jason Hawkins, CEO Carbery; Stan Lalor, Head of KT Teagasc; Enda Buckley, Carbery Sustainability Manager; John and Veronica Cullinane and family; Tom Curran, Teagasc Regional Manager Cork West; TJ O’Sullivan, Carbery Chairman; John McNamara, Joint Programme Coordinator. File Picture. 

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 14:00
Aisling Kiernan

Carbery Group and Teagasc Cork West have renewed their ongoing long-term joint programme for dairy farmers for the next five years.

The Monitor Farm programme, running since 1998, is focused on leading and demonstrating the development of carbon efficient and sustainable dairy farming in West Cork.

It also promotes the practical farming practices that improve sustainability and reduce carbon footprint.

The Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) and the Leaf diagram as well as learnings from the Carbery Greener Dairy programme will be central to the new initiative. 

The programme will also see engagement and support with the new Teagasc Signpost Programme – Farmers for Climate Action, and the Farm Zero C project in Shinagh Farm, Bandon.

Monitor Farm will connect with all dairy farmers in the West Cork region and demonstrate high standards in:

  • Carbon Efficiency; 
  • Herd Breeding; 
  • Water Quality; 
  • Milk Quality; 
  • Biodiversity; 
  • Nutrient Use and Soil Fertility;
  • Financial Performance;
  • Farm Safety;
  • Grassland Management; 
  • Lifestyle/Health; 
  • Animal Welfare.

 “The joint programme is a critical part of our advisory programme in leading the development of dairy farming in the region,” said Thomas Curran, regional manager of Teagasc in Cork West 

 “We, as an advisory team, are looking forward to working with all farmers and people in the wider agricultural industry in West Cork over the next five years.” 

Meanwhile, the programme includes the availability of Don Crowley, Teagasc Milk Quality Advisor, to all Carbery suppliers through their co-op milk quality advisor.

Mr Crowley is one of Ireland’s leading experts in producing quality milk and is renowned for his broad knowledge and practical farming advice on achieving high standards of milk quality.

Monitor Farms below include co-op, family, location, and herd size:

  • Bandon, O’Donoghue, Ballinadee, 135;
  • Bandon, Cullinane, Ballineen, 129;
  • Barryroe, Moloney, Kilbrittain, 170; 
  • Barryroe, Walsh, Lislevane, 84; 
  • Drinagh, Kingston, Drimoleague, 58;
  • Drinagh, O’Driscoll, Churchcross, 63; 
  • Drinagh, O’Sullivan, Dunmanus, 154; 
  • Lisavaird, Buttimer, Ballineen, 116; 
  • Lisavaird, Shorten, Woodfield, 114; 
  • Shinagh Dairy Farm, Ahern, Bandon, 238; 
  • Gurteen Share Farm, Cunnane, Bandon, 94. 

“The programme only works with the co-operation of our monitor farmers,” added John McNamara, Teagasc Cork West.

“We have a great team in place for this latest Joint Programme; with every one of these family farms, the farmer is also supported by a family team, which will feature over the course of the programme.”

€10m Soil Sampling and Analysis programme launched by department

