Carbery and Teagasc launch new joint venture for West Cork farmers

Carbery Group and Teagasc Cork West have renewed their ongoing long-term joint programme for dairy farmers for the next five years.

The Monitor Farm programme, running since 1998, is focused on leading and demonstrating the development of carbon efficient and sustainable dairy farming in West Cork.

It also promotes the practical farming practices that improve sustainability and reduce carbon footprint.

The Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) and the Leaf diagram as well as learnings from the Carbery Greener Dairy programme will be central to the new initiative.

The programme will also see engagement and support with the new Teagasc Signpost Programme – Farmers for Climate Action, and the Farm Zero C project in Shinagh Farm, Bandon.

Monitor Farm will connect with all dairy farmers in the West Cork region and demonstrate high standards in:

Carbon Efficiency;

Herd Breeding;

Water Quality;

Milk Quality;

Biodiversity;

Nutrient Use and Soil Fertility;

Financial Performance;

Farm Safety;

Grassland Management;

Lifestyle/Health;

Animal Welfare.

“The joint programme is a critical part of our advisory programme in leading the development of dairy farming in the region,” said Thomas Curran, regional manager of Teagasc in Cork West

“We, as an advisory team, are looking forward to working with all farmers and people in the wider agricultural industry in West Cork over the next five years.”

Meanwhile, the programme includes the availability of Don Crowley, Teagasc Milk Quality Advisor, to all Carbery suppliers through their co-op milk quality advisor.

Mr Crowley is one of Ireland’s leading experts in producing quality milk and is renowned for his broad knowledge and practical farming advice on achieving high standards of milk quality.

Monitor Farms below include co-op, family, location, and herd size:

Bandon, O’Donoghue, Ballinadee, 135;

Bandon, Cullinane, Ballineen, 129;

Barryroe, Moloney, Kilbrittain, 170;

Barryroe, Walsh, Lislevane, 84;

Drinagh, Kingston, Drimoleague, 58;

Drinagh, O’Driscoll, Churchcross, 63;

Drinagh, O’Sullivan, Dunmanus, 154;

Lisavaird, Buttimer, Ballineen, 116;

Lisavaird, Shorten, Woodfield, 114;

Shinagh Dairy Farm, Ahern, Bandon, 238;

Gurteen Share Farm, Cunnane, Bandon, 94.

“The programme only works with the co-operation of our monitor farmers,” added John McNamara, Teagasc Cork West.

“We have a great team in place for this latest Joint Programme; with every one of these family farms, the farmer is also supported by a family team, which will feature over the course of the programme.”