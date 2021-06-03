Changes to not-so-Fair Deal legislation will bear close scrutiny

The Fair Deal scheme, known officially as the Nursing Homes Support Scheme is set for an overhaul, with legislation currently going through the Oireachtas for approval.

The existing scheme is seen as being far from fair, given that those who have worked hard to build up assets or pensions can be hit with significant nursing home fees in later years.

The costs of nursing home care can be huge, with weekly rates exceeding €1,200 in many cases, topping out at over €60,000 per year.

If you cannot afford to pay for such nursing home care, the State will pay, but the State will only cover the differential between what you can afford to pay and the full cost.

The Fair Deal Scheme assesses what you can afford to pay as being 80% of your income and 7.5% of your assets.

In the case of a couple, the applicant’s means are assessed as 50% of the couple’s combined income and assets.

The first €36,000 of an individual’s assets, or €72,000 in the case of a couple, is not counted at all in the financial assessment.

The value of a person’s principal private residence is assessed for three years, but business (including farming) assets are assessed indefinitely.

Asset rich, cash poor

The problem for farmers is that typically they are asset rich and cash poor.

The average age profile of farmers is also relatively old, meaning that they are more likely than other business owners to be caught under the Fair Deal rules.

A further drawback of the existing scheme is that assets which have been transferred within the five year before an application to the Nursing Home Support Scheme are also caught.

This means a successor who took over a farm, say four years ago, from their father, could be shouldered with nursing home costs indefinitely, for either parent, should either parent make an application for Nursing Home Support (a Fair Deal application) before the five year period expires.

The Nursing Homes Support Scheme has been in operation since 2009.

As of December 31, 2020, there were 22,755 people participating in the Scheme, at an annual cost of just over €1bn.

Changes

The legislation is now being amended to cater for both farm owners and business owners, such that contributions to be made out of the assets of the person in care is capped at 7.5% for three years, similar to that which applies currently for dwelling houses.

The legislation also proposes to cater for farms and business which had been transferred within the five year period prior to an application being made, again putting these assets subject to a 7.5% charge over a maximum period of three years.

The reprieve hinges on a successor being appointed to work the business or farming assets, with the successor committing to spending a substantial part of their normal working time consistently applied to running the family asset for six years beginning on the date of their appointment.

A further requirement is that the business assets must have been in use by the person in care, or the successor, or the person in care’s partner (along with some other exceptions) for at least three years within the five years ending with the day on which the relevant person began to receive care.

In layman speak, this basically means that land which has been let for a long period of time prior to an application is unlikely to meet the criteria.

Similarly, land which is transferred to children who in turn let such land, will remain exposed to the asset contribution requirements of the Fair Deal scheme.

When finalised, the legislation will require further scrutiny and analysis to determine how the changes will impact farmers, and succession plans should be developed against the backdrop of the new rules.

Chartered tax adviser Kieran Coughlan, Belgooly, Co Cork

(086) 8678296