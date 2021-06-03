EU pig prices at their highest level in a year

The Irish average pig price stays at €1.71c/kg, with 92c-€1.04/kg on offer for sows, according to IFA.
It said the EU average price has risen slightly in the past week, and prospects for the months ahead are very positive, which should see the Irish price head towards the Spanish price of €1.99/kg, the best in the EU currently.
But further feed price increases from June 1 have reduced profit margins on Irish pig farms.
The EU average price for the week ending May 23, was €1.61/kg, the highest since June last year.
Reopening of some of the foodservice sector, and demand from China, have supported the market.
And pig supplies are reported to be reduced in some member states, particularly Germany.
UK pig prices have risen faster than in the EU, but British farmers say their production costs are at a record high, resulting in their lowest profit margins for a decade.
UK pig production costs are estimated at 174p/kg, compared to a pig price of 152p/kg (EU-spec).