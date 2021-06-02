Surviving cohabitant has no automatic right to share in a deceased partner’s estate

Dear Karen,

My partner of 10 years passed away recently in an accident.

We lived together for seven years.

We did not have any children together.

He was farming in the home place, where we lived, and his parents had transferred the farm and house to him around the time we met.

He did not leave a will, and I understand that everything he owned now passes to his parents.

Is that correct?

I am really stressed, as his parents have indicated to me that, in my own time, I need to make arrangements to find somewhere else to live.

I do not own a house and I work in a low-paid job, and with the housing and rental prices the way they are, I will be under huge pressure to find a place.

I certainly would have contributed financially as much as I could in the relationship, but my partner was the main breadwinner.

What are my rights?

What are my options, if any?

Dear reader,

I am so sorry for your loss.

This is a very difficult situation that you find yourself in. Not only are you mourning your partner, but you are faced with the possibility of being left with no home and no financial provision out of your late partner’s estate.

As your partner died leaving no spouse or children, with parents surviving him, his estate now passes to his parents in equal shares, under the rules of intestacy.

No matter how long cohabiting couples live together as husband and wife, they will never secure the full rights and entitlements of marriage.

Certain limited rights and obligations do arise, but not the same as those granted to married couples.

Unmarried or cohabiting couples do have a recognised legal status, subject to satisfying certain criteria. But a surviving cohabitant has no automatic right to a share in a deceased cohabitant’s estate, unless specifically provided for in a will.

The rights of cohabiting couples are set out in the Civil Partnership and Certain Rights and Obligations of Cohabitants Act 2010.

Under this act, cohabiting couples are defined as opposite or same-sex adults who are living together in an intimate and committed relationship.

The relationship must be more than a ‘mere friendship’ or a dating relationship. ‘Intimate and committed’ means that the parties must be, or must have been, sexually intimate.

A couple must have lived together for a set period.

If they have children, they need to have lived together for two years. If they do not have children, then the relevant period is five years.

You will also need to prove that you are financially dependent on your partner.

A cohabitant who comes under the legislation can make a claim against the estate for financial provision to be made for him/her out of the estate.

The claimant must prove financial dependence on the deceased cohabitant.

The court takes into account the criteria in the Civil Partnership and Certain Rights and Obligations of Cohabitants Act 2010 such as the duration of the relationship, the degree of financial independence, any financial arrangements between them, the degree to which the cohabitants operated as a couple, and rights of any dependent children and/or spouse.

If a partner dies during the relationship, a claim must be made within two years.

The court has power to make payment out of the estate of a deceased partner, even if there is not financial dependency.

Such a payment cannot be any more than a spouse would receive in similar circumstances.

I would advise you to consult with a solicitor as soon as possible to advise of your rights in your particular circumstances, and to ensure that if you wish to claim it is carried out within the relevant timeframe.