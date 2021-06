Marts Report: Summer in Dublin. Shutdown in Kilkenny

There was a young fellow reported to be merrily dancing on the streets of Dublin city over the weekend without a stitch to his name.

The place was supposedly mad entirely, with the height of outdoor drinking, cavorting, and defecating. Party central indeed. Dr Tony was less than pleased with what he saw.

But, beyond Dr Tony’s frown of dismay, I guess little will be done about it.

There will be no repercussions for the revellers, or facilitators of the party fuel, because Dublin City, a bit like Dodge City (in old days of the Wild West), seems to have a law unto itself.

Meanwhile down the road in rural Kilkenny, the mart there was halted in its track last week for a breach in Covid 19 regulations.

Fair play to the inspectors.

It’s just a pity the Covid 19 rules that can so swiftly be applied to us going about our business in rural parts (there have been similar temporary shutdowns due to Covid breaches at a couple of other marts this year) cannot, in any fashion whatsoever, be applied to the celebrating masses who fill the streets of Dublin.

Anyway Kilkenny mart returned on Monday, providing, I’ve no doubt, a safe environment for one and all.

We will begin this week with Macroom mart where, on Saturday, dry cows sold from €180 to €890 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks in Macroom sold from €160 to €395 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €275 to €767 with the weight.

Continental bullocks sold from €325 to €910 with the kilo.

Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made up to €820 with their weight.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Fr steers 356kg 725 6 Fr steers 311kg 650 4 AA steers 593kg 1360 1 Ch steer 680kg 1590 2 Lm heifers 477kg 1050 1 Sim cow 705kg 1240 1 Hr cow 920kg 1810

The coats, the jumpers (and in Dublin only, the pants) are being thrown aside as we finally welcome the summer.

I knew it would eventually arrive. I just didn’t think it would take so long.

Finally, cattle all over the nation can enjoy their diet of grass the way God intended it to be enjoyed.

Sweetened by a day of sun and with just a sprinkle of early morning dew to whet the appetite.

It’s no wonder so many of us chew on a blade of grass ourselves as we go about our business. It’s delicious.

Cattle will thrive now.

And as we all think about adding to our number, sellers at the mart will see the benefits of selling cattle on a day when the sun shines.

Kilmallock mart reported “Another flying trade for cattle this week with ringside and online buyers very anxious for stock of all types.

“A feature of recent sales is the big number of factory cattle being sold at marts.”

Bullocks on Monday made up to €1,620 a head or €2.50 per kg.

Dry cows hit €1,230 a head or €2.07 per kg. Heifers hit €1,490 a head or €2.41 per kg.

Calves made up to €430 (paid for a six-week-old Belgian Blue bull).

Factory bulls made up to €1,700 (paid for a Hereford bull 760kg).

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 Hr steers 378kg 900 8 AA steers 364kg 880 6 Fr steers 358kg 630 4 Hr steers 454kg 970 2 Lm steers 415kg 900 7 Fr steers 505kg 890 3 Hr steers 675kg 1520

Online buying and actual ‘live in person’ purchasing seem to be working very well together.

Another avenue for sellers and another option for buyers are always welcome, possibly the only good thing to come from this very trying Covid age.

After Kanturk mart on Tuesday, mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe gave us the following report.

“We had a smaller sale today at Kanturk mart with 649 animals, including 295 calves, on offer.

“Prices are generally holding their own with dry cow prices back slightly. Competition between online and ringside customers is still very strong.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Hr steer 621kg 1300 1 Hr steer 585kg 1220 1 Hr steer 248kg 550 1 AA steer 530kg 1180 1 AA steer 379kg 810 1 AA cow 785kg 1380 1 Fr cow 707kg 1060

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-Op marts gave us this report following last Friday’s sale of bullocks at Ennis mart,

“Numbers of bullocks similar to last week, with the trade strong for all grades.

“A very strong trade for Aberdeen Angus cattle, especially if they were forward type bullocks.

“Heavy cattle in great demand yet again.”

And looking back to Thursday’s sale of cull cows, heifers and aged bulls at the same mart, Geraldine said: “Numbers a bit easier in both cull cow and heifer rings on Thursday. Not a huge amount of beef available in either ring, but what was available met a very solid trade.

“Store cows a shade easier, but the quality of these was more variable also.

“A number of aged bulls on offer on Thursday, and these made from €1,900 for a Charolais of 1,025kgs. The average price paid per kg for bulls was €1.95/kg.”