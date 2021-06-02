165 acre Youghal farm expected to sell well

Located close to the coast in East Cork, a substantial non-residential holding is new to the market with auctioneers DNG Spillane, who have offices in Cobh, Midleton and Youghal.

This property is in the townland of Aghavine, just 2km north of the village of Ballymacoda and approximately 10km southwest of the seaside heritage town of Youghal.

This land is mainly composed of high quality pastures - clean and lush as described by the selling agents.

A local public road (the R633 that runs from Youghal to Ballymacoda) divides the holding into two parcels, with roughly the same quantity north and south side of this divide.

“Of the 165 acres, I would say that it’s divided roughly fifty-fifty in terms of quality,” says selling agent Con Spillane.

“There’s about half of it that’s really good land and the other half is drained by a river that runs into the estuary.

"That section would have been much boggier before, but they drained it a number of years ago. It’s still a bit wet, however.”

There are no entitlements with the farm, which enjoys excellent road frontage.

The divisions are very well laid out, with a water supply reaching each of the fields. Fencing is good all around in this easily managed layout.

There is a good collection of outbuildings - all in reasonably good condition and of great use to the next owner, whatever sector they choose to work in.

The farmyard comes with two four-bay sheds with lean-to, a five-bay A-roof feeding shed and three outhouses with a disused milking parlour.

The preference is to sell the property as it is but the auctioneers aren’t dismissing entirely the notion of selling the farm in lots, if that’s how the market dictates.

“I’d imagine that it would make more sense to sell it as one,” says Con, “but if someone did come along and want to buy one side of the road, we’re open to that.

"We’ll see how it develops.”

The selling agents say that they are expecting a good level of response over the coming weeks as word on this sizeable holding gets out.

It offers a good opportunity to purchase a large tract of quality land in one go and it should be tempting at a price guide of €1,300,000 (€7,900/acre).