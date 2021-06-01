Hogget season nearly over and new season lamb finishing dates delayed

Lamb prices are coming under pressure at factories this week, after the record-breaking trade of 2021 so far.

After all-time high spring prices, the trade could only go one way, and so it is that returns to sheep farmers have slipped back week by week.

Most processors were slow to quote prices for this week, and farmers say they are taking 20-30 cents/kg less, but processors are still interested in getting lambs.

The base price for new season lambs is reported to be in a 735-750 cents/kg range.

Processors say markets have weakened, but farmers say supplies are tight.

The hogget season is nearly over, accounted for less than 15% of the throughput at factories in the week ending May 22.

But supplies of spring lambs remained about 25% behind the same week last year.

Unseasonably cold weather in May reduced grass growth and has pushed out expected lamb finishing dates for some farmers.

There were 300 head on offer on Monday at Corrin Mart, where prices held up well, delivering a top price of €130 over for butchers’ lambs.

Two lambs weighing 56 kgs sold for €185, the highest per head price on the day, while a pen of eight weighing 52 kgs sold for €182, and a pen of five weighing 50 kgs made €175.

Factory type lambs sold for up to €112 over.

There were 600 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart, where prices were back by €6-€8/head from last week..

Butchers paid up to €111 over for spring lambs, which sold for up to €164/head.

A pen of ten weighing 53 kgs sold for €164 and a pen of 19 weighing 51 kgs made €160.

Factory type lambs sold for up to €112 over.