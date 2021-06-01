ICMSA seeks clarity on dairy investment in CAP

'Farmers must have the opportunity to apply for TAMS' 
ICMSA has highlighted the importance of dairy investments in the new CAP. File Picture.  

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 10:40

ICMSA has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to confirm whether or not dairy-related investment has been included in proposals for farm investment grants under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2020.

The organisation’s president, Pat McCormack, said it appears the investments have not been included and therefore, “clarity is needed” on the matter.

“Such an action would amount to a deliberate hampering of Ireland’s most successful and technical area of commercial farming and it is impossible to work out the logic behind such a move,” he added.

“More investment in modern equipment and storage, etc, is needed; the whole point of TAMS is the grant-aiding of modern low emissions plant and farm facilities.

“So, if dairying is removed then we’re deliberately setting out to make our most technical and successful area of commercial farming less modern and sustainable.

“It’s an absolutely bizarre and counter-productive logic that will really shake confidence in the reasoning of our department.” 

Discrimination 

Mr McCormack, meanwhile, also highlighted how the situation will “discriminate against those areas of the State where dairying is the primary farming concern”.

“The net effect of this is that it removes farmers in dairying areas from eligibility for TAMS,” he continued.

“Dairying in Ireland is heavily geographic and located in specific areas: discriminating against dairying amounts to discriminating against specific areas and counties and there’s no way around that.

“I would expect local representatives to demand that their farming constituents are given just as much opportunity to apply and be considered for TAMS as non-dairying farmers from other counties and areas.

“This is a very mistaken policy that will actually hinder the transition of our most successful farming sector to the lower emissions basis that we all know it needs to move towards.”

Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme opens

