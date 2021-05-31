Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme opens

The first tranche of the 2021 Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme has opened and will take effect from tomorrow, June 1.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett announced the opening this afternoon.

She also highlighted how the Scheme will assist organic processors who wish to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing and storage of organic products.

Grants will be provided for off-farm projects and will afford processors the opportunity to apply for up to €700,000, which will increase the overall ceiling for each organic processor by additional €200,000 over the duration of the Scheme.

Funding and supports

The total funding for this scheme in 2021 has increased by €500,000 and amounts to €1.2m.

“The Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme further emphasises my commitment to developing all sectors of the Irish organic industry,” added the Minister.

“Supports are already in place for organic farmers with the Organic Farming Scheme and the Organic Capital Investment Scheme.

“The Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme will assist processors in the processing of organic products produced by Irish organic farmers.

“There are currently great opportunities for the Irish agri-food sector as demand for organic produce continues to increase year on year.

“I am fully committed to developing the organic sector as a wonderful opportunity for the Irish agri-food sector.

“This scheme is a further initiative in that direction and will assist existing organic processors meet the growing demand for organic food, both in Ireland and abroad.”

The process

Meanwhile, the Scheme will open in tranches with the first opening from June 1 to July 31, 2021.

The second tranche opens from August 1, 2021.

Copies of the terms and conditions of the Scheme together with application forms, are available from the Organic Farming Unit, Department of Agriculture, Food and Rural Development, Johnstown Castle Wexford.

Alternatively, information can be accessed from the Department’s website at www.gov.ie/organic-processing-investment-grant-scheme