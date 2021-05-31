Climate action to the fore at Munster's LDCs

Three projects receive over €500,000 for biodiversity initiatives 
Climate action to the fore at Munster's LDCs

Three projects have received over €500,000 for biodiversity initiatives in Munster. File Picture.

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 16:00
Aisling Kiernan

Over €500,000 in funding has been allocated to three Local Development Companies (LDCs) projects in Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The move follows an Open Call for Farm & Community Biodiversity initiatives in the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, and IRD Duhallow; Ballyhoura Development CLG; and South Kerry Development Partnership are now among 24 groups to receive a total of €3m under the initiative.

“Local Development Companies are increasingly becoming leaders in meeting the challenges of climate action and the promotion of biodiversity," ILDN chairman," Jim Finn said.

“The IRD Duhallow ‘Owentaraglin River European Innovation Partnership (EIP)’, the Ballyhoura Development CLG ‘Parish Habitats & Biodiversity project’ in Limerick as well as their ‘Deel Spatially Targeted EIP’, and the South Kerry Development Partnership ‘Kerry Eco-Social Farming Project’ are examples of LDCs working with communities to deliver local results-based actions making a real difference to their environments.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Local Development Network (ILDN) represents Ireland’s 49 LDCs which assist communities, disadvantaged people, and groups with personal development and well-being, social inclusion, employment training and placement, enterprise and social enterprise, community development, environment and climate action.

ILDN CEO, Joe Saunders highlighted how LDCs can be to the “forefront” of climate solutions.

“Our three members have been granted over €500,000 under this call which is very welcome indeed,” he continued.

“With 49 LDCs in every community, we believe they can be at the forefront in delivering climate action and biodiversity projects as the Government ramps up its ambitions in delivering on its Climate targets.

“A community-led Just Transition will be key to ensuring communities are drivers in the creation of an environmentally sustainable society and economy.”

Read More

Bring centres re-open for farm plastic recycling

More in this section

Bring centres re-open for farm plastic recycling Bring centres re-open for farm plastic recycling
Aged disable man with glass of water sitting on wheelchair New legislation will cap Fair Deal charges at 22.5% of assets value
17/5/2010. Liffey Litter Problems €3m in funding announced for nationwide biodiversity projects
Climate action to the fore at Munster's LDCs

Closing date for BEAM Deferral looms

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices