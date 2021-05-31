Bring centres re-open for farm plastic recycling

IFFPG farm plastic bring-centre collections in 2021 start this week, having been suspended previously due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Bring centres are scheduled to operate in Co Cork this month at Dairygold, Mogeely, Tuesday 1; McDonnells Grain, Saleen, near Midleton, Thursday, June 3; and at the Castletownroche Car Boot Sale Yard on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5.

Bring centres are scheduled next week at Glanbia, Castlelyons on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9; and at Mitchelstown Mart on Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12.

The bring centre at Dairygold, Millstreet, will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29 and 30.

Co Limerick will have bring centres this month at the old meat factory at Drombane, Dromkeen, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15 and 16; Kilmallock Mart on Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19; Pallaskenry GAA on Tuesday, June 22; Gortadroma Landfill at Ballyhahill on Thursday, June 24; and Dromcollogher Mart on Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26.

More summer and autumn bring centres will be announced later.

At a recent Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture debate on farm plastics recycling, IFFPG general manager Liam Moloney said the charge to farmers at bring-centres this year is €50 per tonne, up from €40 per tonne.

He told the Committee that China ceasing plastics waste imports in 2018 left excess waste flooding the European market, causing a price collapse and reintroduction of gate fees for recycling.

The cost of operating the IFFPG scheme increased, with expenditure rising from €4 million in 2018 to over €6m in 2020.

But demand is improved this year, with a slight reduction in costs, and IFFPG hopes that the push at EU and national level for more sustainable use of plastic will increase demand for IFFPG’s waste.

“It is also hoped that a new recycling facility currently being developed in Littleton, Co Tipperary, will provide a significant part of the solution going forward.”

IFFPG has increased the levy on silage plastic (from €110 to 160 per tonne), and collection charges (from €30 to €50 per tonne at the bring-centre), to ensure sufficient funding at a time of both high recycling costs and increasing collections.

It has also built up stockpiles of plastic for recycling, but hopes to move this material this year if the market improves, and to reduce charges to members (plastic companies) and farmers.

Previously, stronger markets for plastic enabled IFFPG to reduce the plastic levy from €140 to €90 per tonne, and farmer charges from €70 to €24 per tonne.

It is a self-funding and not-for-profit organisation, with Mr Moloney explaining that plastic companies that put products on the market pay a recycling levy (rather than a deposit and refund scheme) to meet their obligations.

Mr Moloney said: “The average farmer pays €35 at our bring centres. That farmer has also paid a levy of perhaps €30, which has probably been passed down the supply chain. We are talking about something in the region of €60 or €65, and the farmer is getting a good service for that price.

“Over 40,000 farmers used our service last year, and we collected 34,000 tonnes of material, the equivalent of 17 million silage bales, and an 80% recycling level.”

IFFPG chairman Tom Dunne told the Committee it sets charges at the minimum level possible.

He said farm plastic has 50% contamination, and the reason for charges per tonne at bring-centres is to encourage farmers to keep the plastic as clean as possible.

“This means that we can move the plastics up a category from amber to green and that is it worth more money.”

Committee chairman Jackie Cahill said IFFPG is doing a very efficient job in collecting plastic throughout the country.

However, he said there is a problem with plastic lying in stockpiles, mostly in the yards of non-IFFPG independent collectors, and it is an environmental concern.

“I am not saying it is the responsibility of the IFFPG, to collect that plastic, but it has collected a levy on a proportion of it.

“We know that county councils are getting worried about it, and issues are arising.

“This is an issue that must be resolved. Plastic cannot be allowed to cause any environmental issues, given that the primary producer has stuck to his or her part of the bargain, paid the levy and paid for it to be collected.

“If the market for plastic improves, the problem will probably resolve itself but, as legislators, we cannot wait around in the hope that the plastic market improves.”

Meanwhile, IFFPG has invited farmers to take part in a draw for a free collection for one farmer per county of their bagged netting and twine (details are on the farmplastics.ie website).