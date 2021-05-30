Farmers to be educated on sustainable alternatives to fertilisers

Research shows that many farmers are not aware of the benefits of fertilisers sourced from agri-food businesses, urban green waste and food waste.

Researchers are to change all of that with the launch of a special video which clearly explains the benefits of these sustainable alternatives to mineral fertilisers.

Scientists at Munster Technological University (MTU) undertook a four-year study, ReNu2Farm, that looked at recycling nutrients back to the farm in their role as partners in a European-funded project.

As part of the project, a survey of more than 1,200 farmers across Ireland and the EU showed that many in the farming community were unfamiliar with the term Recycling Derived Fertilisers (RDFs), or recycled products sourced from animal manure, agri-food businesses, urban green waste and catering/household food waste sources.

Dr Aoife Egan, one of the lead researchers, said: “The benefit of RDFs is that they are sustainable local products that can be used to replace mineral fertilisers.

They are a real example of the circular economy in action.

These fertilisers are available in the form of solids, liquids and granules, she said, adding RDFs such as composts and digestate from anaerobic digestion were rich in nutrients, compatible with farm machinery, and were safe to use.

Yet although many farmers used RDFs in terms of animal manure or slurry, the team’s research showed that many farmers did not know about other types of recycled products such as agri-food waste or urban green waste which could be obtained from local industries.

Dr Niamh Power, a lecturer at the Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering at MTU said RDFs had many benefits, not only for the farmer but also for the environment.

The project explored sustainable alternatives to mineral fertiliser use, as mineral fertilisers are a limited resource and in the case of nitrogen, are energy-intensive to produce.

To increase the sustainability of farming and food production, she said “the recycling rates for nutrients need to be increased, not just in Ireland but throughout Europe”.

Irish farmers,like many farmers in Europe, were very conscious of the environment and also of the impact their fertilisers had on Irish greenhouse gas emissions.

More common use of RDFs would help Irish farming sector to be more sustainable in terms of its fertiliser usage.

Mineral nitrogen is energy-intensive to product, so using localised sources of nutrient as fertiliser has many benefits, Dr Power said.

RDFs were a product that was locally produced and putting it back on the land meant the circular economy is in action, she explained.

Farmers were usually familiar with the resources in their local area so it was about understanding that local business may have by-products that could be of benefit to farmers.

The team’s short informative video, which lasts just over two minutes, gives an introduction to RDFs in a bid to counteract the lack of awareness about these sustainable recycled products, can be accessed at here