It's all fun and games until someone breaks a bone...

The craic was good, as we worked our way through the herd test.

Johnny was always full of fun, telling jokes and rising people to help pass the time, with Donie egging him on to greater heights.

Halfway up the crush, as I glanced down at my belt to pick out a TB syringe, I missed completely the kick from a two-year-old black Limousin bullock.

It came out through the bars of the crush and met my knee with ferocity.

The pain was excruciating, like nothing I had ever felt before.

I was told later that, as it was my standing leg, my ankle semi-dislocated, resulting in the fibula buckling and breaking mid-shaft.

It was the breaking of the bone that gave me the excruciating pain.

Down I went, like a sack of potatoes.

Everyone was in shock for a bit, but we recovered, and being somewhat stubborn, after a short recovery period, I finished the last 20 animals on this farm.

The aftermath

Gingerly, I made my way to the water point to wash up.

I knew, as I washed, that I was not able to stand on the damaged leg alone, and as it was the right leg, I would be unable to drive home.

Luckily, I had an assistant on the book that day, and she was able to drive me home.

Once I had gathered my thoughts, I knew that I had to be brought to the hospital, where I was to spend the next two days waiting to be assessed.

X-rays confirmed the break in the fibula, and under general anaesthetic, they found that the damage to the ankle warranted no more than a boot for a fortnight.

Pain relief was prescribed, and I was off home. This all came back to me recently, as I headed out to see a cow that had been badly injured in a bulling incident.

Upon examination, I could feel and hear the break in the region of the hip, and there was massive swelling around and beneath the area.

There was a time when such a cow could be loaded up and transported to the meat factory but, over the years, all of this has changed, and the animal could no longer be transported, because of the potential further suffering that might be inflicted on her.

Accidential injuries to animals

Over the years, I have witnessed a lot of accidental injuries to animals. One that comes to mind was a mad suckler yearling, with one of his front legs shattered and dangling by the tendons, as he tried to chase me around the yard.

Pain was the last thing on his mind.

Such breaks, unfortunately, are un-mendable in a practical sense.

Theoretically, there is no reason that the two ends of bone will not knit together but, practically, there is no pin or plate strong enough to keep the break together in the big bones, long enough under the weight of the animal for it to heal.

It is hard to have to tell a farmer that we are left with no alternative, with this otherwise perfectly healthy animal, but to put it to sleep.

There can be no movement while the animal is still alive, and thereafter only to the knackery.

I have seen players taken from the rugby field, the GAA field, etc, with broken arms and legs, bundled in to cars and brought off to the hospital to have the injury looked at and treated while the rest got on with the match.

The thought of possibly inflicting further pain and suffering on the poor player just didn’t come into it, but then, we are only human.