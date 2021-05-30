€2m guide price for 165 acre farm near Cork's  Rathcormac  

Good quality land in east Cork has been in big demand in recent years, with investors keeping a keen eye out for any substantial blocks of agricultural holdings that come up and with prices often achieving the highest levels.

A combination of factors come into play with land in this part of the world.

As in much of Munster, the thriving dairying sector is undoubtedly the dominant one but added to this are the lively sectors of tillage, beef cattle, and the equestrian scene.

The appearance of a substantial block of land here is quite a rare occurrence so the current offering from Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donovan - a 165-acre residential farm in Ballybrowney, Rathcormac - should elicit a strong response from the market.

'Excellent quality'

“It’s a fine spot,” says Michael O’Donovan of the selling agent’s Mallow office.

“There are about 95 acres of it in tillage. The rest is in grass.”

The property is leased out at the moment.

It is laid out in 12 divisions and of excellent quality throughout, with a good deal of mature trees on its grounds.

It has very good road frontage and is conveniently located, being just 2km from the village of Rathcormac.

The M8 motorway is close by, with Cork City centre a 30-minute drive away.

Fermoy lies 10km to the north of the farm.

“There’s an entrance lane,” says Michael, “with a branch of it leading to the house and the main road continuing to the farmyard.

"It’s a fine farmyard, although it hasn’t been used in years. It was a dairy farm at one stage.”

Variety of uses

The holding would lend itself to a variety of uses, he says, whether it’s tillage or dairying or other.

There are no entitlements with the property, which has its own water supply and electricity.

The farmhouse is a substantial two-storey structure that dates from the 1970s.

“It has a beautiful setting with mature gardens,” says Michael.

“It’s facing south, overlooking one of the fields. The house itself would need modernisation.”

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, kitchen/dining room, sitting room, living room and utility room on the ground floor, with a bathroom and four bedrooms on the first floor.

The property has only just come on the market so the response is difficult to gauge yet.

However, the auctioneer feels that it will sell well.

Its rarity and quality should ensure a strong reaction and in this context, the price expectation of €2,000,000 (€12k/acre) seems a reasonable one.