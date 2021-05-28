€3m in funding announced for nationwide biodiversity projects

24 projects have succeeded in accessing over €3m in funding under the Farm and Biodiversity Initiatives, to implement their chosen projects over the next 18 months.

In Munster 13 projects have received a total of €1.52m.

These include:

Teagasc Comeragh Hill Sheep Discussion Group, Comeragh Upland Communities, Waterford, €118,720;

IRD Duhallow, Owentaraglin River EIP, North Cork, €198,870;

Illuan Farm-Forest Alliance, Clare, €164,215;

The Burren Pine Farm Project Operational Group, The Burren Pine Farm Project, Clare, €71,760;

Farmer-led biodiversity enhancement project in a farm, forestry and raised bog area, West Clare, €181,450;

Loop Head Together, Hemp4Soil, Clare, €76,000;

Shanakyle Bog Restoration Group, Shanakyle Bog Restoration and Habitat Enhancement, Clare, €50,000;

Mulcair Catchment Ltd, Lesser Horseshoe Bat Conservation Project, Limerick and Tipperary, €166,749;

Ballyhoura Development CLG, Parish Habitats & Biodiversity, Limerick €95,000;

Ballyhoura Development CLG, The Deel Spatially Targeted Buffers EIP, Cork and Limerick, €80,000;

Carbery Group, West Cork Trees Project, Cork €80,306;

South Kerry Development Partnership, Kerry Eco-Social Farming Project, Kerry, €128,550;

Farming with Nature, Farm Biodiversity Management Platform, East Cork, €111,000.

“It is really positive to see the ideas so many small farm and community groups have come up with to impact positively on their own local environment,” Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett said.

“I am delighted with the range of projects which have been successful and also with the way they spread across the country.

“The response we got to the call proves there is huge concern about and interest in biodiversity in Ireland and I am delighted that in response to it, I was able to make more funding available.”

The focus

Meanwhile, the projects selected will focus on the promotion of biodiversity through collaboration among farming groups, community, and local action groups that engage with the wider population.

The funding has been made available Under the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Programme, using the European Innovation Partnerships (EIP) model.

EIP is a co-operation measure under Article 35(1) of the regulation and allows for locally led schemes to promote local solutions to specific issues.

It also involves the establishment of Operational Groups to develop ideas, or take existing ideas or research and put them into practice.

There are already 24 projects operating under the EIP Initiative.