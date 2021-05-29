Time to cast the mind back to calving season...

The good weather seems to be constantly a week away.

Unfortunately, grazing and ground conditions have deteriorated, and intakes have suffered as a result.

Move stock regularly, if possible, to minimise pasture damage,.

This will also encourage intakes, and will help to maintain animal performance. At some point, a good forecast for next week will materialise into a good next week, fingers crossed. We all need it, to make silage ASAP.

Calving review

It may not be long since your last calf was born. Maybe now is a good time to review what happened in the calving season and to make plans for next year?

If you wait too long to review calving events, time will have lessened some of the problems that arose.

The first step is to list the casualties, if any occurred.

Your calving notebook or herd management app should have the issues documented, and a brief note on what happened to each.

Patterns

Were your losses at calving or in the days after calving? Did the issues predominantly involve first calving heifers?

Was sire selection part of the problems, and does this need to be done more carefully, with attention being paid to easy calving sires across the herd.

If heifers were the problem animals, were they grown well enough? if not, there may have been more calving difficulty than necessary.

Does this indicate improvements are needed in youngstock feeding and management in the first two years of their lives?

Were there any losses in calves aged 10 days to two weeks, which would often mean that calf scour was a cause of deaths? Scours can be more likely in calves from first calved heifers.

And calves that receive inadequate amounts of colostrum in the first six hours of life are five to six times more likely to die from calf scours.

Is it worth measuring colostrum quality in the first few cows and heifers that calve next season?

Depending on the results, you can make necessary adjustments to pre-calving diets.

Calves that are born to thin heifers are weakened at birth, and receive poorer quality colostrum, which compounds their likelihood of getting a scour.

Often, these same calves were born via a difficult delivery, which further adds to their chances of getting sick.

All of this could mean that you may need to reassess your breeding heifer growing programme, to ensure that heifers are have a body condition score of 3.0 at calving time.

Calving facilities

Do you use the same calving boxes each year for calving? There may be a build-up of bacteria or viruses that contribute to calf scour in these boxes.

Ideally, calving boxes should be cleaned out and disinfected after each calving.

However, this is a virtual impossibility, on a busy farm in the spring, during the calving season.

Now is the time to plan and do any necessary modifications to make cleaning out pens easier next season.

Maybe having two calving boxes or more will allow each to be cleaned out while the others are being used.

It is always a good idea to get new calves and their mothers out of the calving boxes as soon as they have bonded, and can be moved comfortably.

While indoors, calves under cows should be penned where possible with similar aged calves.

Planning based on facts

Based on your calving events:

Were any calves lost and what were the main causes? Calving difficulties, scour, respiratory issues, would not suck?

Did they get adequate colostrum?

Were cows in the correct condition at calving? “ Were they getting clean, good quality feed?

Had they enough space in the shed to eat and lie? Did they get pre-calver minerals? Were the minerals suitable to balance your forages?

What disease control measures are in place on your farm? What are you vaccinating for — BVD, IBR, Lepto, Salmonella, Scours?

Testing where necessary

Having collected the relevant information, you need to research what may have caused issues to occur on your farm.

Discuss your findings with your vet, who will have been involved in trying to deal with the issues on your farm, if there were any. Discuss with him or her, the possibility of blood testing a cross section of cows for disease and mineral/vitamin profiles.

Look at getting your silage tested, to establish a mineral profile of your farm, to cross-reference with any blood tests you might do.

If it not broke, don’t fix it

Hopefully you had a good calving season and if so, don’t make too many changes to your system for next spring.

What changes made this year made your calving season work better?