Time to cast the mind back to calving season...

- Were any calves lost and what were the main causes? Calving difficulties, scour, respiratory issues, would not suck?
- Did they get adequate colostrum?
- Were cows in the correct condition at calving? “ Were they getting clean, good quality feed?
- Had they enough space in the shed to eat and lie? Did they get pre-calver minerals? Were the minerals suitable to balance your forages?
- What disease control measures are in place on your farm? What are you vaccinating for — BVD, IBR, Lepto, Salmonella, Scours?