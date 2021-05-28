Extra-sensitive lab test results dispel industry’s urea residue concerns

Farmers being encouraged to switch from CAN fertiliser to protected urea to reduce emissions 
Teagasc tests reveal that residues were not found in bulk tank or individual cow milk samples. File Picture. 

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 15:58
Stephen Cadogan

Industry concerns around potential for protected urea residues in milk have been eased by results of Teagasc tests which are 25 times more sensitive than previous tests.

A highly sensitive and validated method for detecting urease inhibitor NBPT and NBPTo in milk was developed at Teagasc, Ashtown, and used to test milk from the Teagasc, Johnstown dairy herd, where protected urea is used. 

Farmers are encouraged to switch from CAN fertiliser to protected urea, in order to reduce emissions.

Principal Research Officer Dr Martin Danaher said residues were not found in bulk tank or individual cow milk samples.

Senior Research Officer Dr Patrick Forrestal said: “Extensive trials by Teagasc over the past nine years have shown protected urea to be a solid yield performer in Irish grassland and thus a reliable fertiliser option for farmers. 

"Not finding residues in the milk of cows grazing pastures fertilised with protected urea, even when using a highly sensitive method, gives further reassurance that protected urea can be part of a toolbox of solutions for Irish agriculture to meet the challenges ahead.”

Thousands have opted for deferred BEAM nitrogen reduction period

