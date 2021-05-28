Strong recovery in Brazil’s pork exports

Price is a major factor in trading with China
Strong recovery in Brazil’s pork exports

Booming imports in China were a significant global demand driver in 2020. File Picture. 

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 10:00
Stephen Cadogan

Global pigmeat exporters remain focused on China, where booming imports were a major global demand driver in 2020, but where imports may decline in 2021.

Price is a major factor in trading with China, and with continued weakness in Brazil’s currency making their pigmeat more competitive on world markets, pork exports from the South American country have recovered strongly in 2021, increasing by 27% to record levels, up to May.

Trade with China has dominated the rise in volumes, increasing by 40%, and accounting for nearly half of Brazil’s pork exports.

The stiff opposition from Brazil is making it harder for exporters from the EU to do business in China, where the jury is out on how big an influence African Swine Fever will be this year.

The spread of ASF in China increased over the winter, creating uncertainty around China’s pig herd numbers, which is added to by the global rise in pig feed costs.

The ASF situation is thought by many to have deteriorated, especially in northern China, with sow herd declines of 40% and 50%, respectively, reported in China’s Henan and Shandong provinces.

Read More

CAP reform deadlines loom as MEPs disagree  with agriculture ministers in Brussels talks

More in this section

BSE risk status ‘negligible’ for Ireland BSE risk status ‘negligible’ for Ireland
‘Time to shout stop on CAP’ - IFA ‘Time to shout stop on CAP’ - IFA
Coronavirus - Thu Feb 11, 2021 Balancing payments on their way to sheep farmers
Strong recovery in Brazil’s pork exports

CAP reform deadlines loom as MEPs disagree  with agriculture ministers in Brussels talks

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices