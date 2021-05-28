Strong recovery in Brazil’s pork exports

Global pigmeat exporters remain focused on China, where booming imports were a major global demand driver in 2020, but where imports may decline in 2021.
Price is a major factor in trading with China, and with continued weakness in Brazil’s currency making their pigmeat more competitive on world markets, pork exports from the South American country have recovered strongly in 2021, increasing by 27% to record levels, up to May.
Trade with China has dominated the rise in volumes, increasing by 40%, and accounting for nearly half of Brazil’s pork exports.
The stiff opposition from Brazil is making it harder for exporters from the EU to do business in China, where the jury is out on how big an influence African Swine Fever will be this year.
The spread of ASF in China increased over the winter, creating uncertainty around China’s pig herd numbers, which is added to by the global rise in pig feed costs.
The ASF situation is thought by many to have deteriorated, especially in northern China, with sow herd declines of 40% and 50%, respectively, reported in China’s Henan and Shandong provinces.