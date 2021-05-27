BSE risk status ‘negligible’ for Ireland

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has recognised ‘negligible risk’ for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in Ireland.

It is the lowest country risk status possible and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has hailed the move as “a ringing endorsement of Ireland’s robust animal health, food and feed safety controls”.

“It is a testament to the commitment, expertise and dedication of all stakeholders, who have invested enormous efforts over the years to control and eradicate this disease,” the Minister continued.

“I am hopeful that this announcement will support our world-class beef farmers and the wider sector.”

Meanwhile, the status was adopted by resolution of the World Assembly of Delegates of the OIE at the organisation’s 88th General Session today.

"The OIE decision is an important further endorsement of the reputation of Ireland’s animal health controls internationally,” Minister McConalogue added.

“I hope that today’s announcement will assist in opening new trade opportunities for the safe, quality produce from our beef farmers.”

Minister of State Martin Heydon said the move was “very significant” in terms of the ongoing efforts of his department to gain access to new markets as well as retaining existing market access for the country’s beef exports.

“I, along with my officials, will immediately be highlighting this very positive development to the relevant competent authorities in key international markets,” he said.

The first case of BSE in Ireland was identified in 1989.

The incidence rate peaked at 333 cases in 2002 and case numbers declined rapidly thereafter following the introduction of enhanced feed controls in 2001.

Ireland was previously recognised as having negligible BSE risk status in May 2015 but the identification of a classical BSE case in a fallen animal soon afterwards resulted in a reversion to controlled BSE risk status.