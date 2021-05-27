‘Time to shout stop on CAP’ - IFA

CAP negotiations do not appear to be going well in Brussels
‘Time to shout stop on CAP’ - IFA

IFA President Tim Cullinan says discussions on CAP taking place in Brussels 'are going backwards". Picture: Sam Boal, RollingNews.ie

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 17:00
Aisling Kiernan

IFA says CAP discussions are “going backwards” after its president, Tim Cullinan, met with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, in Brussels earlier today.

“Nothing is agreed, but talks are going backwards and the Minister cannot sign up to the CAP reform that is emerging from Brussels,” said Mr Cullinan.

“The EU Agriculture Commissioner is trying to turn the CAP into a social welfare payment rather than supporting farmers for producing food.

“The Commissioner and the EU Parliament want to spread the money to keep a larger number of farmers in poverty.

“Only one third of farmers in Ireland are viable; if the EU gets its way, we will have no viable farm families.”

Mr Cullinan went on to say that it was his belief that the EU wanted to put commercial farmers out of business by cutting their payments.

“If that doesn’t work the Commission intends to finish us off with restrictions and regulations,” the IFA president continued.

“Unfortunately, farming has become a minority sport in other member states, but it’s the backbone of the Irish economy and it is time for our minister to call a halt to the nonsense.

“Nothing has been agreed yet and Minister McConalogue should shout stop now until an air of reality is brought to matters.

“The EU Commission set out on a journey in these negotiations to give member states more flexibility but now we have an agriculture commissioner who wants to remove member state flexibility that existed in the last CAP.

“It is a complete contradiction and it’s time to stop the charade.”

Read More

McConalogue promises ‘full engagement’ on CAP

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Feb 11, 2021 Balancing payments on their way to sheep farmers
CAP shaping up to ‘undermine farmers’ says ICMSA CAP shaping up to ‘undermine farmers’ says ICMSA
IFA president meets head of EU Agriculture Council, Maria do Céu Antunes IFA president meets head of EU Agriculture Council, Maria do Céu Antunes
‘Time to shout stop on CAP’ - IFA

BSE risk status ‘negligible’ for Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices