‘Time to shout stop on CAP’ - IFA

IFA says CAP discussions are “going backwards” after its president, Tim Cullinan, met with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, in Brussels earlier today.

“Nothing is agreed, but talks are going backwards and the Minister cannot sign up to the CAP reform that is emerging from Brussels,” said Mr Cullinan.

“The EU Agriculture Commissioner is trying to turn the CAP into a social welfare payment rather than supporting farmers for producing food.

“The Commissioner and the EU Parliament want to spread the money to keep a larger number of farmers in poverty.

“Only one third of farmers in Ireland are viable; if the EU gets its way, we will have no viable farm families.”

Mr Cullinan went on to say that it was his belief that the EU wanted to put commercial farmers out of business by cutting their payments.

“If that doesn’t work the Commission intends to finish us off with restrictions and regulations,” the IFA president continued.

“Unfortunately, farming has become a minority sport in other member states, but it’s the backbone of the Irish economy and it is time for our minister to call a halt to the nonsense.

“Nothing has been agreed yet and Minister McConalogue should shout stop now until an air of reality is brought to matters.

“The EU Commission set out on a journey in these negotiations to give member states more flexibility but now we have an agriculture commissioner who wants to remove member state flexibility that existed in the last CAP.

“It is a complete contradiction and it’s time to stop the charade.”