Balancing payments on their way to sheep farmers

The commencement of the 15% balancing payments to all eligible farmers under year four of the Sheep Welfare Scheme begins today.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue made the announcement as the move brings the total paid under year four of the Scheme to €16.6m. 1
8,300 farmers are in receipt of the funding under the Scheme which is co-funded by the EU under Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.
“The commencement of the balancing payments under the scheme on time continues to reflect the commitment of this Government to the sheep sector in Ireland, particularly in light of the challenging environment faced by farmers in the sector,” added the Minister.
“I was pleased to announce an extension to the Scheme for Budget 2021, reflecting the continued commitment of this government to the Scheme and sheep farmers throughout Ireland.
“The Sheep Welfare Scheme is a key component in meeting my department’s goal of promoting and safeguarding animal health and welfare for the benefit of consumers, producers, the economy and wider society, as set out in the Department’s Statement of Strategy 2021-2024 and Action Plan 2021.
“It also underlines my absolute commitment to the sector.”