Balancing payments on their way to sheep farmers

18,300 farmers are participating in the Sheep Welfare Scheme
Balancing payments on their way to sheep farmers

18,300 farmers are in receipt of over €16m under the Sheep Welfare Scheme. File Picture. 

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 12:00
Aisling Kiernan

The commencement of the 15% balancing payments to all eligible farmers under year four of the Sheep Welfare Scheme begins today.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue made the announcement as the move brings the total paid under year four of the Scheme to €16.6m. 1

8,300 farmers are in receipt of the funding under the Scheme which is co-funded by the EU under Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.

“The commencement of the balancing payments under the scheme on time continues to reflect the commitment of this Government to the sheep sector in Ireland, particularly in light of the challenging environment faced by farmers in the sector,” added the Minister.

“I was pleased to announce an extension to the Scheme for Budget 2021, reflecting the continued commitment of this government to the Scheme and sheep farmers throughout Ireland.

“The Sheep Welfare Scheme is a key component in meeting my department’s goal of promoting and safeguarding animal health and welfare for the benefit of consumers, producers, the economy and wider society, as set out in the Department’s Statement of Strategy 2021-2024 and Action Plan 2021.

“It also underlines my absolute commitment to the sector.”

Read More

Weekly throughput of lambs jumps but still trails behind 2020 for the year to date

More in this section

Young Plant Growing In Sunlight €50m in EU funding announced for sustainable agrifood tech ventures
€5m in funding available for artisan, micro and small food businesses €5m in funding available for artisan, micro and small food businesses
Beef cattle processed to mid-May running 6.84% behind the 2020 numbers Beef cattle processed to mid-May running 6.84% behind the 2020 numbers
Balancing payments on their way to sheep farmers

IFA president meets head of EU Agriculture Council, Maria do Céu Antunes

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices