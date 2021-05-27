CAP shaping up to ‘undermine farmers’ says ICMSA

ICMSA says it is very concerned over how the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is shaping up and fears Ireland is heading towards a situation “where thousands of farm families across the entire country will suffer substantial cuts to their direct payments in addition to new and unsurpassed levels of inspection and regulation”.

The organisation’s president, Pat McCormack, said that what he was hearing on the ground was that farmers would receive less payments, more regulation, and “absolutely nothing for meaningful sustainability”.

“The current CAP proposals will deliver for consultants and people involved in enforcement but will critically undermine farmers unless Minister McConalogue brings a sense of realism to the debate and delivers a CAP for sustainable farming,” he added.

“I am very concerned that the CAP debate is being hijacked by vested interests who are intent on turning CAP into an unworkable environmental exercise.

“The Government in general, and our Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine in particular, have to get a hold of this issue.

“They could start by remembering that the primary purpose of CAP is to deliver safe and sustainable food from a farm sector while ensuring proportionate incomes for the farmer primary-producers.”

Meanwhile, ICMSA says that based on documents presented at the CAP Consultative Committee, the current proposals on CAP from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are heavily weighted towards consultant input at farm level, inspection, regulation and enforcement.

“It was always frankly unrealistic to ask farmers to do much, much, more for the same payment,” said Mr McCormack.

“But the suggestion now is that the farmers do much, much, more for much less money.

“This is the kind of nonsense that’s just bringing the whole question of CAP into disrepute and making it absurd.”

Convergence

ICMSA’s president then pointed to convergence and said “the notion” of convergence delivering for small and medium sized farmers was “completely wrong”.

“The big gainers under convergence would be those people - very often non-farmers - who own or lease substantial areas of land,” he continued.

“There is a flawed debate and flawed reasoning around convergence.

“If people are serious about protecting small and medium sized farmers then the focus needs to move from the payment-per-hectare to the overall payment received by farmers.

“How is it fair that a person who is receiving a total payment of €10,000 will see their payment cut - in many cases substantially - to fund a person receiving €50,000?

“In addition, how is it fair that a person leasing their entitlements will see their entitlements increase at the expense of people who are farming?

“The anomalies in convergence are beyond reason and the eco schemes in Pillar 1 are in danger of simply not being taken up by farmers due to unreasonable demands.

“In terms of Pillar 11, farmers again appear to face a bureaucratic nightmare and put bluntly, Pillar 11 also needs to be re-focussed to those farmers producing food and contributing to their local economy.

“Overall, our worst suspicions that sustainable commercial farming is being undermined by ill-informed and unfair commentary are being borne out.”