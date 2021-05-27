McConalogue promises ‘full engagement’ on CAP

As the new Common Agricultural Policy for the next five years, from 2023, takes shape this week in ongoing negotiations at EU level, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said it is vital for member states to retain as much decision making as possible.

He said he wants as much subsidiarity as possible (subsidiarity is the EU principle that decisions are retained by member states,wherever EU intervention is not necessary).

“I am actively working with my European counterparts to achieve this goal and to secure the best possible outcome for Ireland’s agri-food sector,” said the Minister.

Minister McConalogue has promised full engagement with all farmers across the country, and with all stakeholders, about what approach Ireland will take domestically, after the CAP reform negotiators decide how much CAP funds will be diverted to eco-schemes, and how much of the remaining funds will be subject to convergence (transfer of funds from the higher paid per hectare to the lower paid per hectare).

“I have argued that we must have subsidiarity, to make our own call at national level.

“I have held tight to the Council’s general approach of a minimum of 75% convergence and 20% for the eco-schemes, particularly, so that we are in a position to make our own national call on convergence.”

Winners and losers

Minister McConalogue said there are winners and losers in convergence.

“It is an important issue and is always contested.

“It is important that we get as much power to set our own destiny as possible, so that we can engage with everybody’s ideas and talk to all farmers, then make our own call later this year. First, we will have to see what is the minimum level at European level.

With CAP negotiators having commenced a so-called jumbo trilogue Tuesday of talks between the member states and the Parliament, overseen by the Commission, and an official gathering of EU-27 agriculture ministers getting under way yesterday and continuing today, the smart money in Brussels is on talks extending into tomorrow, Friday, before any possible CAP agreement.

With €270 billion of spending at stake, the largest single part of the EU’s multiannual financial framework, early agreement is not anticipated.

Huge decisions are needed on, for example, mandatory “capping” which could end big farmers getting EU subsidies of more than €100,000 per year.

Windfalls

Also on the table is a proposal that big farmers have increasing proportions of their payments above €60,000 per year docked.

These windfalls could then be channelled to smaller or medium-sized farmers, in “redistributive” payments.

But most member states, like Ireland, will fight to give themselves as much leeway as possible to spread EU funds as they see fit, and they have strongly rejected any attempt to force them to impose mandatory capping and redistribution of CAP funds.

Post-communist EU countries like the Czech Republic will increase the opposition to capping, because they have huge farms as a legacy of their collectivised agriculture.

On the other hand, the European Parliament insists on capping or redistribution to make the CAP reform fairer in terms of funds distribution per hectare.

Another possibility is a much narrower definition of “active farmers” that could limit CAP subsidy recipients.