44 acre farm near Thurles offers 'good opportunity'

A 44-acre holding near the village of Holycross in County Tipperary offers a tempting opportunity to acquire a substantial quantity of good-quality Golden Vale land.

The non-residential farm is located in the townland of Glenreagh More, approximately 3.5km from Holycross and 9km to the southwest of the busy town of Thurles.

The M8 (Dublin-Cork) motorway lies approximately 12km to the east of the property, giving it a good degree of accessibility for possible use as an outside farm.

The road frontage on the farm’s western bounds is adequate, if not extensive, and the property is laid out in nine divisions, all of which are in grass.

According to the selling agent – Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Marts – the land is in very good condition throughout and the reaction to the holding has, so far, been very positive.

Good land

There is a well-established appetite for good land in this part of the world.

The guide price on it is €10,000 per acre.

Had the farm been located a little farther south, one might have expected a guide that would be closer to double that figure, but it never pays to be too bullish when it comes to farmland prices.

“It’s more north Tipperary so it’s a bit less of a guide all right,” says Alison.

"But €10,000/acre is a healthy guide for this farm and I certainly wouldn’t see it making any less than that.

Reaction

The reaction to the farm has been very good.

"It’s in a good area and you could put it into tillage or keep it in grass – it’s suitable for any use," said Alison.

Meanwhile, there are no entitlements coming with the farm.

There is also a local water scheme nearby providing a reliable source.

“It’s laid out really well,” adds Alison, “and it’s the best of ground in that area, so it’s a very good opportunity.”