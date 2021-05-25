Weekly throughput of lambs jumps but still trails behind 2020 for the year to date

There is a confused lamb market picture this week.

Processors say export markets have weakened, and there are plenty of lambs available to them (Bord Bia figures for the week ended May 15 showed 47,478 sheep processed, up 5,003 from the same week in 2020. Spring lambs accounted for 58%).

That still left year-to-date throughput down 7%.

Very few processors officially quoted prices this week, but supplies of spring lamb are thought to be still tight, and processors are interested in getting hold of them.

Farmers have been quoted 760-770 cents/kg for new season lambs, but those striking a hard deal are getting at least 780-785 cents/kg, and some are reported to be achieving deals at 810-820 cents/kg.

Demand for hoggets is reported to be weakening, which is not surprising, approaching the end of May, but they are still in demand to make up the shortfall arising from the low intake of spring lamb.

The trade at the marts continued strong on Monday, with butchers paying up to €139 over.

The top price of €193 was paid for a pen of five weighing 54 kgs.

A pen of six weighing 50 kgs sold for €188, while a pen of eight weighing 47 kgs made €176.

Factory type lambs sold for up to €117 over.

The trade was unchanged from last week at Kilkenny Mart, where there were 500 head and butchers paid up to €131 over.

The top price of €180 was paid for a pen of nine weighing 49 kgs.

A pen of five weighing 46 kgs sold for €175 and a pen of seven weighing 48 kgs sold for €177.

Factory lots sold for up to €118 over.