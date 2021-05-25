Time we used rural pubs as vaccination centres

​​​​​

I'm due to get the Covid jab this week, and I'm worried sick. What concerns me most is the thought of being corralled. Similar to a rambunctious bullock, I'm a fellow who enjoys his freedom.

In the United States, right now, the Governor of New Jersey has proposed that a free beer be given to those brave enough to face the needle.

That's forward thinking, in my book.

Clearly, not only is the American Governor a man keen to get his people vaccinated, but also a man keen for the task to be done with a smile on the face.

I only wish here in Ireland we had leaders with such dynamism. No wonder the Yanks got a man on the moon. We have lacked their common-sense approach for many years.

A free beer straight from the tap would be ideal to calm the nerves and soothe the soul.

Of course, some might wonder how would we get the free beer to the vaccine centres. Would nurses themselves need to be trained in how to pull pints? Not at all.

That's the easy part of the proposal. Simply locate the vaccination centre at the home of the beer, namely a public house.

At present, all across rural Ireland, licenced premises are sitting idly by. Fine facilities, that for generations have catered for one and all. Ideal locations for a jab. And more than ideal for the free beer afterwards.

Just perch a nurse on a barstool and form an orderly queue, that's my suggestion.

This week, I'm due to go to Cork's City Hall to receive my jab. The City Hall, no less! A good 30 miles away from my patch here in Kilmichael. Is it the Lord Mayor himself who will be administering the jab? Will I have to sign the visitors' book before I depart?

For heaven's sake, I thought we were supposed to be trying to live in isolation. Yet I'm being ordered to head from my rural outpost to the most populated spot in the county to get the jab!

I haven't been to Cork city since the whole Covid thing erupted. Yet I'm to go there tomorrow to receive the jab. Something tells me we are not being guided by the brightest of lights.

Wouldn't it be far better if rural folk received their jab in rural parts? My jab, for instance, could be administered in Cookies Bar in Castletown Kinneigh.

There I could get the jab from a nurse and then afterwards be served a creamy pint, compliments of Doctor Tony. And with a warm fire going, for it has been unseasonably cold, and a nice bit of jukebox music in the background, it would be a far more relaxed and comfortable place to get the jab rather than the officious setting of City Hall.

Rural publicans, I'm sure, for the most part, would welcome the trade. And why wouldn't they? A chance to air the premises and clean the pipes before the savage rush begins. My plan is far from crazy, it's very doable.

We have the doors bolted in rural parts in an effort to protect ourselves, while our City Hall is open to the masses. It's no wonder we are struggling to put a lid on the dastardly virus.

Open up rural Ireland, stick a needle into our arm and a pint in our hand. That's the way to deal with Covid.