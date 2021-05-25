IFA says CAP will not reward farmers for environmental actions

The coming days may very well be the most defining for EU agriculture as the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) negotiations enter the final furlong.

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, has indicated his concerns in relation to matters and highlighted how the organisation believes eco schemes are going to cost Irish farmers millions of euros.

“The EU is proposing to cut between 20% and 30% from every farmer’s Basic Payment and to only give some of it back; it’s not rewarding farmers, it is penalising them,” he added.

“The current proposals will hit farmers with higher per hectare payments disproportionately, as the eco schemes will only be paid back at a flat rate.

“There will also be compliance costs and charges for consultants to validate the actions farmers will have to take.

“The Minister must get the maximum possible flexibility on eco schemes so they can be implemented in a way that supports productive farmers.”

Meanwhile, the Council of Agriculture Ministers will meet in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday of this week to discuss CAP.

“With the EU Parliament holding out for 100% convergence of per hectare payments, the reform risks devastating the incomes of farmers with higher per hectare payments regardless of how few hectares they have,” Mr Cullinan continued.

“The reform is going to make more unviable farmers.

“We need Minister McConalogue to stand up for Irish farmers as the EU Agriculture Commissioner Wojciechowski has been doing nothing to support farmers.”

IFA has published six key objectives for CAP and has held regional meetings, the last of which concludes this evening.

“It is vital that Minister Charlie McConalogue secures maximum flexibility on any eco scheme; holds the line on the EU Council proposal for a maximum of 75% convergence; and ensures there are no restrictions on farmers on peat soils,” concluded Mr Cullinan.