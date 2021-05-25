IFA says CAP will not reward farmers for environmental actions

Negotiations to finalise CAP take place this week
IFA says CAP will not reward farmers for environmental actions

CAP negotiations are about to enter the final furlong and IFA is concerned about the cost of eco schemes to Irish farmers. Picture; David Creedon, Anzenberger.  

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 09:50
Aisling Kiernan

The coming days may very well be the most defining for EU agriculture as the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) negotiations enter the final furlong.

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, has indicated his concerns in relation to matters and highlighted how the organisation believes eco schemes are going to cost Irish farmers millions of euros.

“The EU is proposing to cut between 20% and 30% from every farmer’s Basic Payment and to only give some of it back; it’s not rewarding farmers, it is penalising them,” he added.

“The current proposals will hit farmers with higher per hectare payments disproportionately, as the eco schemes will only be paid back at a flat rate.

“There will also be compliance costs and charges for consultants to validate the actions farmers will have to take.

“The Minister must get the maximum possible flexibility on eco schemes so they can be implemented in a way that supports productive farmers.” 

Meanwhile, the Council of Agriculture Ministers will meet in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday of this week to discuss CAP.

“With the EU Parliament holding out for 100% convergence of per hectare payments, the reform risks devastating the incomes of farmers with higher per hectare payments regardless of how few hectares they have,” Mr Cullinan continued.

“The reform is going to make more unviable farmers.

“We need Minister McConalogue to stand up for Irish farmers as the EU Agriculture Commissioner Wojciechowski has been doing nothing to support farmers.” 

IFA has published six key objectives for CAP and has held regional meetings, the last of which concludes this evening.

“It is vital that Minister Charlie McConalogue secures maximum flexibility on any eco scheme; holds the line on the EU Council proposal for a maximum of 75% convergence; and ensures there are no restrictions on farmers on peat soils,” concluded Mr Cullinan.

Read More

Thousands have opted for deferred BEAM nitrogen reduction period

More in this section

IFA seeks clarity on Climate Bill demands IFA seeks clarity on Climate Bill demands
How buffer feeding can increase summer milk solids How buffer feeding can increase summer milk solids
Signpost demonstration farmers will point the way towards climate smart farming Signpost demonstration farmers will point the way towards climate smart farming
IFA says CAP will not reward farmers for environmental actions

Road safety appeal issued by IFA and RSA

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices