Listen to science, as agri-food industry launches  climate action initiative

Greta Thunberg has been an honest and consistent voice in the climate debate.

She has called out international leaders and warned them we can’t just keep talking about future, hypothetical, vague, distant dates and pledges, we must do climate action now.

She warns against “net zero” pledges, saying, “It is a very big loophole, you can fit a lot in that word net.”

Her long-running exchanges with Frans Timmermans, the European Commission executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, sum up the worldwide climate action challenge.

Thunberg and other activists wanted Timmermans to abandon the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform which has been creeping along since 2018, because they think it isn’t green enough.

Timmermans, the Dutch politician who as first vice president of the European Commission, is No 2 to Ursula von der Leyen, did threaten to pull the commission’s CAP reform proposals.

He didn’t go through with that threat, but it served to concentrate the minds of leaders of the member states and the European Parliament in their negotiations since last October on the reform.

Timmermans recently told Thunberg and other youth campaigners that he didn’t have enough public backing to withdraw the commission’s proposal to reform the CAP.

In response, Thunberg conceded climate activists need to convince the public.

“We know that the changes will not come from inside, from negotiations, from politicians discussing these things with lobbyists.

“The changes will come when there is enough public opinion, that enough people are aware and are pushing for change” she said.

Timmermans admitted that reform is extremely difficult, because there are so many vested interests.

In any case, it’s not the commission that makes the big decisions, it can only set the agenda, and must leave publicly elected representatives in the parliament and the member states hammer out the final agreement.

In fairness to the commission, its Green Deal is one of the EU’s most radical proposals ever, but it remains to be seen how much of it member states and the European Parliament build into the new CAP.

That will become clearer this week, in continuing reform negotiations, and in the meeting of EU agriculture ministers.

Meanwhile, young climate activists trying to influence the CAP reform have turned their focus back to the European Parliament, and are expected to urge them to vote down the CAP in the parliament, after the negotiations with member states finish.

They will concentrate these urgings on non-conservative MEPs, while continuing to raise awareness about the CAP in civil society.

They are also considering legal actions.

Agriculture produces only 10% of the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions, so perhaps young climate activists should not concentrate too much energy on it.

However, the €344bn CAP spending is unique among economic sectors in that much of it could be directed to carbon sequestration methods such as afforestation and soil improvement.

Meanwhile, farmers wait patiently for conclusion of the CAP reform that determines how they go about their daily business.

That’s nothing new, in 2014, it took 18 months of meetings between the Parliament and member states to agree the reform.

However, the potentially huge Green Deal and climate actions which may be included make the wait more nervous this time around.

And on top of that come the national climate action moves.

There was the AgClimatise Roadmap Towards Climate Neutrality published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine last December, based on the 2019 Climate Action Plan.

AgClimatise was about reducing agri-GHGs (greenhouse gases) 10-15% by 2030, based on a stable national bovine herd, and stabilising methane emissions.

Then there was the draft Agri-Food Strategy to be a world leader in sustainable food systems by 2030.

It included a biogenic methane reduction of at least 10% by 2030.

They will both be outdated within months by the five-year budget for agri-GHGs stemming from the new Climate Bill.

Farmers are understandably confused.

Perhaps listening to a scientist can clear away some of the fog.

“Don’t listen to me, listen to the science,” says Greta Thunberg, albeit warning us against only listening to one type of scientist.

For farmers, the go-to scientist must be Teagasc Director Professor Gerry Boyle.

He will retire in September, and there is little he does not know about Irish agriculture, after 14 years of leading Teagasc’s research, advisory and training services to the agriculture and food industry and rural communities.

At last week’s launch of the SignPost Programme multi-annual campaign to lead climate action by all Irish farmers, he headlined misunderstandings about agriculture’s contribution to climate change.

He said the sector’s contribution to global warming is important, not its 35% share of Irish greenhouse gases.

About 66% of agriculture emissions are methane.

Because it is a short-lived gas, if this methane can be stabilised, this source of global warming will be neutralised.

That’s the science, but until regulations catch up, a precipitous reduction in ruminant livestock numbers makes little sense, warned Boyle.

He said there is no issue about agriculture standing up to the plate in respect of its non-methane gases.

However, it is unreasonable to expect substantial reduction of its methane emissions, requiring a substantial reduction in animal numbers, which would adversely affect rural livelihoods on farms, in processing plants, and the wider rural economy.

Whereas adapting to climate change will present other sectors with additional costs, as they switch inputs from fossil-fuel sourced inputs to more carbon-friendly or carbon-free inputs, the adjustment threatens the very existence of Ireland’s milk and beef industries, if it includes a big reduction in ruminant livestock numbers, noted Boyle, as he officially launched the network of Signpost demonstration farms and sites for carbon sequestration measurements.

These farms will point the way forward towards climate-smart farming, alongside the Signpost advisory campaign which will engage with all farmers and support them to move towards more sustainable farming systems.

Professor Boyle said it is but one contribution to ensure the sector addresses the global warming challenge, alongside other national policy and regulatory measures, and food processing initiatives (Signpost is a partnership of over 40 companies and organisations across the Irish agricultural sector).

Professor Boyle also anticipated farmers themselves being innovative in their responses.

“We have the solutions. Now we’ve got to get on with their implementation,” he said.