Thousands have opted for deferred BEAM nitrogen reduction period

More than one in eight BEAM participants have opted to defer the timing for their 5% reduction of bovine livestock manure nitrogen on the holding.

Farmers who received €77m in BEAM payments in 2019 have to reduce organic nitrogen 5%, compared to their average level of July 2018 to July 2019.

According to Teagasc, well over half of the participants will achieve this by the June 30 deadline.

If farmers do not comply, they have to hand back some or all of the BEAM money received.

For some, it may take longer than the June 30 deadline, and the Department of Agriculture (DAFM) has facilitated this by allowing them to apply online before June 21 to defer their nitrogen requirement to a deadline of December 31, 2021.

This can buy them extra time to meet the reduction target, by adjusting their livestock figures.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue recently revealed that up to last week, 5,341 BEAM participants had opted for the deferred reduction period.

DAFM will continue to issue monthly updates online and via written letters to each participant so they can assess their position.

Teagasc advises that the deferral keeps all options open to avoid having to pay back any BEAM monies received, because farmers who opt for the deferral but still manage the 5% reduction by the end of June will be told in July they have successfully met the requirement.

BDGP

Teagasc has also updated advice on other farm schemes, which were rolled over until the new CAP starts in 2023.

Beef Specialist Aidan Murray says it is important you comply with the stockbull/AI task, and the replacement female task, in the BDGP 1 rollover, because not doing so would rule participants out of availing of another expected BDGP rollover in 2022.

He said the BDGP 1 rollover is effectively a payment for maintaining the progress already made, with no additional requirements. So participants must tag and register all calves; complete cow and calf surveys; genotype 60% of the reference number of animals; and complete the Carbon Navigator, ideally before September.

Any stock bull on the holding on June 30 must be over 12 months old, and genotyped four or five star on the replacement or terminal index.

At least 80% of AI must be from four or five star bulls (you must meet these requirements for both stock bull and AI).

Half of the reference number of heifers/eligible suckler cows must be genotyped four or five star on October 31. The females must also be by beef sires, and be born before June 30, 2020. They do not have to be in calf.

In BDGP II (2017-2022), this is the first year to have an eligible genotyped four or five star stock bull or suitable AI sires, by June 30.

BEEP Scheme

The 2021 BEEP S rollover has the same options as last year. Weighing the cow and the unweaned calf on the same day, using a registered scales, and putting the weights up within seven days on the ICBF database is the first compulsory measure, The number of eligible pairs weighed will determine payment numbers on other BEEP S measures selected.

All scales must be re-registered this year, this can be done on the ICBF website.

All weights should be up on the ICBF database by November 1.

Again, you can select either meal feeding pre and post weaning or vaccination of weanlings.

It is important to keep a record of weaning dates, meal purchase dockets, vaccination dates, and receipts for vaccination purchases.

The third optional measure is faecal sampling of suckler cows for liver fluke. All samples should be sent to a DAFM-approved laboratory no later than October 1.

Aidan Murray advises that if you plan to sell cows and calves as teams, and opted for BEEP S meal feeding or vaccination, do not weigh these animals, as they will not comply with either of these options, and you could be penalised if selected for inspection.

Dairy Calf Beef Scheme

The Dairy Calf Beef Scheme will pay participants for weighing eligible dairy bred calves born in 2021, on your farm at least 10 days, and aged over 12 weeks at the time of weighing.

All weights must be recorded on the ICBF database by November 1.

You must weigh at least five calves, and you will be paid €20/calf for up to 20 calves.

Dairy and beef sired male calves and beef sired heifer calves from dairy calves are deemed eligible.

So essentially dairy replacement heifer calves do not qualify.