IFA seeks clarity on Climate Bill demands

An IFA delegation met with Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan this week to discuss the impact of the Climate Bill on farming.

Speaking after the meeting, the organisation’s president, Tim Cullinan said several issues were raised, including seeking clarification around the definition of ‘carbon budget’.

“The definition of carbon budget refers only to emissions; it does not refer to removals,” he added.

“This must be changed to bring it into line with the overall climate objective - which the Bill states is to achieve a climate-neutral economy - when ‘emissions are balanced or exceeded by the removal of greenhouse gases’.

“The Bill states that the Climate Advisory Council shall take into account ‘the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane’, yet, it is unclear what this means.”

Clarity

Mr Cullinan went on to say that it was now necessary for the Minister and the Government to clarify what it is they mean by the reference, which he added, “is also a commitment in the Programme for Government”.

“Biogenic methane is a short-lived gas and once in equilibrium, it can continue to be emitted at a stable rate without increasing its concentration in the atmosphere.

“The Paris Agreement changed the requirement from controlling greenhouse gas emissions to controlling global warming.

“We pointed out to the Minister that any risk of carbon leakage should be factored into decisions.

“It is complete nonsense for Irish climate policy to lead to an increase in global emissions, which is what will occur if there is any carbon leakage.

“There is no such thing as ‘reasonable carbon leakage’.”

Emissions

IFA also highlighted how the emissions reduction target for agriculture must remain in line with the roadmap for the sector that sets a pathway to reduce emissions by 10-15% by 2030.

“Irish agriculture is one of the most sustainable in the world,” said Mr Cullinan.

“We can continue to improve efficiency and reduce emissions, but we need to give farmers time for these new practices and technologies to be adopted, measured and verified.”