IFA seeks clarity on Climate Bill demands

‘There is no such thing as reasonable carbon leakage’
IFA seeks clarity on Climate Bill demands

IFA has sought clarity from Minister Eamon Ryan on a number of matters contained within the Climate Bill. File Picture.  

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 15:00
Aisling Kiernan

An IFA delegation met with Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan this week to discuss the impact of the Climate Bill on farming.

Speaking after the meeting, the organisation’s president, Tim Cullinan said several issues were raised, including seeking clarification around the definition of ‘carbon budget’.

“The definition of carbon budget refers only to emissions; it does not refer to removals,” he added.

“This must be changed to bring it into line with the overall climate objective - which the Bill states is to achieve a climate-neutral economy - when ‘emissions are balanced or exceeded by the removal of greenhouse gases’.

“The Bill states that the Climate Advisory Council shall take into account ‘the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane’, yet, it is unclear what this means.” 

Clarity

Mr Cullinan went on to say that it was now necessary for the Minister and the Government to clarify what it is they mean by the reference, which he added, “is also a commitment in the Programme for Government”.

“Biogenic methane is a short-lived gas and once in equilibrium, it can continue to be emitted at a stable rate without increasing its concentration in the atmosphere.

“The Paris Agreement changed the requirement from controlling greenhouse gas emissions to controlling global warming.

“We pointed out to the Minister that any risk of carbon leakage should be factored into decisions.

“It is complete nonsense for Irish climate policy to lead to an increase in global emissions, which is what will occur if there is any carbon leakage.

“There is no such thing as ‘reasonable carbon leakage’.” 

Emissions

IFA also highlighted how the emissions reduction target for agriculture must remain in line with the roadmap for the sector that sets a pathway to reduce emissions by 10-15% by 2030.

“Irish agriculture is one of the most sustainable in the world,” said Mr Cullinan.

“We can continue to improve efficiency and reduce emissions, but we need to give farmers time for these new practices and technologies to be adopted, measured and verified.”

Read More

'Top class' 20 acre Golden Vale parcel arrives onto the market in Tipperary 

Read More

Should you avail of that Captial Gains Tax relief dating from the downturn?

More in this section

Farmers encouraged to take part in biodiversity festival Farmers encouraged to take part in biodiversity festival
Fears for farming in Climate Action Bill, Signpost Programme ‘a welcome development’ Fears for farming in Climate Action Bill, Signpost Programme ‘a welcome development’
World Bee Day marked across the globe  World Bee Day marked across the globe 
IFA seeks clarity on Climate Bill demands

Cork’s towns and villages get set for revamp

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices