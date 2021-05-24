How buffer feeding can increase summer milk solids

I had a lot of calls over the past few weeks around buffer feeding and whether you should be doing it.

This year, we have seen lower than usual grass growth due to lower temperatures and less rainfall in March and April.

In many cases in the southwest, average farm covers dropped to 550–600 kg of dry matter (DM), and it was required to match your supply of grass with demand.

Ideally, we want to graze grass at the three-leaf stage.

Of the growth, 40–50% will come during this stage, so if most of your farm is at the first- and second-leaf stage, it will slow down your growth rates.

If your average farm cover did fall below 550 kg of DM/Ha, your grass will be slower to come back, and may leave you in a position that you need to continue buffering coming into June.

Our main aim is to focus on feeding the cow to match her milk output and maintenance.

Every farm is different, so looking at your neighbour and copying what he is doing is not always going to get the most out of your cows.

If we ask ourselves why are we doing it, I think we need to look at how the cow is going to achieve the dry matter intake (DMI) that she requires.

A buffer of 4–8 kg DM, depending on grass availability, will help balance the diet and maintain a healthy rumen, along with helping the cows achieve their required DMI.

If we can improve rumen health, we should, as up to 75% of the total absorption of nutrients occurs here.

So, anything keeping the rumen from functioning properly is also keeping you from maximising your profits.

Grass quality

As we enter June, grass will have started to turn reproductive, and the grass plant itself is physically changing at this point.

I think we all know at this stage that if you cut your silage in the first week of June versus the middle of May, the quality will be reduced.

This is also the case for grass that you are grazing, and can have a negative impact on how much your cows can physically eat.

In April/May, grass at 1,500 kg DM/Ha cover will have a neutral detergent fibre (NDF) of about 40%, and this will increase up to 50% as it starts to seed.

This 10% increase will see a 600 kg liveweight cow’s intake at grass drop 3–4 kg.

The younger the plant, the lower the NDF, so targeting slightly lower covers and offering more area, or a buffer feed to balance, will allow you to reduce this drop and maintain the DMI.

If you are targeting better quality grass and end up taking out an extra paddock or two, then you will also be making better quality silage.

The argument is often put forward as to why you would take out paddocks, if you also need to buffer feed at this time.

However, we really need to look at getting the potential out of the cows, and offering them the best quality feed.

Higher quality feed will increase your feed efficiency and, going forward, having a more efficient cow will play a major role in the sustainability of your farm.

You get out what you put in.

If you offer poor-quality silage, it will offer a fibre source, but can reduce energy supplied to the cow versus a good-quality silage.

Generally, the more grass in the paddock, the fewer concentrates being fed.

However, if you have a 3–4 kg drop from grass, and decide to reduce your parlour feed by another 1–2 kg, you will see the cow losing condition over three or four weeks, as she uses her body condition to make up the energy she requires.

If grass ends up getting away on you, and cows are facing 1,800 kg covers, then the issue is exacerbated.

Ideally, we do not want the cows dropping back more than 2% per week in production post-peak milk yield.

For a 30-litre cow, this would be a maximum drop of 0.6 litres in the first week, or 2.5 litres after the first month.

An exercise worth completing would be to look back at your figures from last year, to see if you have dropped more than this, or if cows have increased in milk in July/August.

This will give you an indication that you are missing out on potential milk solids.

A drop of 3 litres can occur if the cow’s DMI drops by 1–1.5 kg, and I often see farms missing out on 10 kg of milk solids over the summer months.

The benefits of buffer-feeding with a mixer wagon revolve around maintaining a good DMI and BCS in the cows, both of which can lead to:

n Improved cycling in cows and conception to service.

n Maintaining and increasing milk yield, protein percentage, and butterfat percentage.

n Diluted urea in the blood from a high-protein diet.

If you fall short of grass at any stage in the summer and cows require 5 or 6 kg of DMI, then it is more cost-effective to add a buffer feed at this stage.

At 20 cents per kilogram of DM, compared to the extra concentrate at 36 cents per kilogram of DM, there is a financial benefit along with each of the benefits of buffer-feeding with a mixer wagon listed above

As I have mentioned in previous articles, there is a natural lactation curve, but we sometimes use this as an excuse in mid-lactation if cows have dropped a few litres in a week or two.

Be adaptable and monitor your farm’s production/body condition score, and seek the advice of your consultant/nutritionist, if you feel you can improve your profitability over the coming months.