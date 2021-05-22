What the little birds havebeen telling me...

It is extremely difficult for those of us of the silvered generations to get a handle on understanding this hi-tech New Ireland.

So much changed over the past decade especially, that I’m sure that many of you out there, like myself, are bamboozled a lot of the time.

I think that is another strange pure truth to begin with this week.

Ye are all very welcome, by the way, and sure we will do our best to conceal our bafflement at the way things have developed in the highly educated hands of the generations now in charge of the island of saints and scholars.

This old scribe was delighted to learn at the beginning of the Maytime week that, though I’ve not yet heard the cuckoo calling around Killaloe and the Derglands, there exists in the corridors of power cuckoo funds which are having a major impact on our economy.

As near as I can understand things, in my bamboozlement, the funds, though generating many millions of euro, have nothing to do at all with the welfare of the little bird after which they are named.

For example, if my research is accurate, I think it’s likely the cuckoo funds being managed by our leading politicians of all parties, are about to fund an €8,000 pay increase for the almost 1,000 county and city councillors who already earn more than €18,000 for the privilege and pride of being the political songbirds of their communities.

They are also in a prime position, should they wish it, to throw their hats into the ring for the next general election and perhaps, if elected, find themselves subsequently in control of elements of the cuckoo funds which will have an impact on our lives.

Is that another fragment of the modern pure truth enveloping us nowadays?

The Cuckoo

I’m personally very fond of all the cuckoos of the feathered species, who have ushered in the summers of the decades I’ve happily spent in all the four provinces.

I’ve learned a lot, too, from listening closely to them.

Did ye know, for example, that Irish cuckoos, though only visitors, very quickly develop the local accents of the regions they are musically serving.

Those who serviced Ulster, for sure, have far sharper calls than those in Connemara.

The cuckoos of Wexford and Waterford call softly and somehow sadly, for whatever reason unknown to me.

And the cuckoos of Kerry and Cork, always at full volume in the dead of the night, competing for the airwaves, would drive you demented in a matter of weeks.

It’s lucky they don’t stay for the entire year.

Finally, believe it or not, back in 1980, I was on Valentia Island on a reporting trip, and the bird calling out over the island, hour after dreadful hour, clearly had some trouble with his vocal cords because what emerged sounded like “Fuckyou”!

Sorry for the phonetic bad language here, but I can still hear him clearly, after all these years.

The pure truth yet again.

So that’s my contribution to the cuckoo funds for now.

Keep safe and sound until, hopefully, we meet again next week.

And, if visiting Valentia Island, keep the window closed at bedtime in case our feathered friend has descendants!