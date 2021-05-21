Pigmeat market underpinned: IFA

Pig prices are as low as €1.68c/kg but most farmers are taking home €1.70-1.74/kg, said IFA after another week of unchanged prices.
IFA said current prices appear to be reasonable compared to the five-year rolling average.
But they are dangerously close to the cost of production, which has risen rapidly, said IFA.
European and Irish pigmeat market are underpinned for the coming months, at and above current prices, by reopening of foodservice, barbecue demand, lower European production, and strong demand from Asia, said IFA, which reported sow prices at 86-95c/kg.
n Asian demand is also strong for live pigs, and pig-world.co.uk has reports that English pig farmer Charlie Thompson, from Northamptonshire, recently sent 1,000 breeding pigs to China.
The pigs from Bridge House Farm, the 2020 National Pig Awards Indoor Producer of the Year, were transported on behalf of Canadian breeding company Genesus.
The 1,030 purebred pigs made the 7,000-mile, 14-hour journey from Stansted Airport to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport (CTU) in a Boeing 747-8F aircraft.