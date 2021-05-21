Farmers encouraged to take part in biodiversity festival

Event will take place virtually
The Bride Project in Cork encourages farmers to come together in an effort to give over 10% of their farmland to biodiversity and environmentally-friendly initiatives. File Picture. 

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 09:00
Stephen Cadogan

Farmers are being encouraged to take part in this month’s virtual Festival of Farmland Biodiversity.

They can take photos or videos of any species, biodiversity feature, or action on their farms and share them on social media, using the #FarmlandBiodiversity hashtag or to the farmland@biodiversityireland.ie email.

The festival aims to encourage positive enegament with farmers around the whole area of biodiversity.  File Picture.  

The National Biodiversity Data Centre hosts the festival month.

Centre director Liam Lysaght said the aim is to encourage positive engagement and highlight how farmers can support biodiversity.

Farmers can also take part in the National Biodiversity Week Photographer of the Year competition, by submitting photos by May 31 for a chance to win up to €500.

  • See biodiversityweek.ie/ for details.

The website also has the calendar of Biodiversity Week events.

These include this weekend’s Backyard Bioblitz, with wildlife experts on hand to identify your flora and fauna discoveries, and a chance to win a prize.

Launching National Biodiversity Week, Minister of State Pippa Hackett acknowledged the contribution of farmers in maintaining biodiversity, during her visit to a high nature value hen harrier farm in the Slieve Bloom mountains.

