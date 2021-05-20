Fears for farming in Climate Action Bill, Signpost Programme ‘a welcome development’

ICMSA has indicated its fears about how farming could be “sacrificed” in the name of climate action.

The organisation’s president Pat McCormack spoke about the matter following a meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

He said that while farmers were prepared to play their part in meeting the challenge, it was “supremely important” that the farming and food sector’s commercial capacity be retained and developed.

“The Climate Action Bill must recognise and proceed from that point; it is not feasible to consider a plan that does not recognise the unique position of farming in Ireland, particularly, livestock farming,” he added.

ICMSA also highlighted its concerns over the convergence model proposed for CAP post 2020.

Mr McCormack said the model was “hopelessly skewed” against farmers, many of whom, he added, “have low overall payments”.

He asked Minister McConalogue not to introduce and implement a genuine farmer definition in the next round of CAP to ensure that people actively farming the land receive entitlements.

“The structure of Pillar II payments will have to reflect the losses suffered by farmers since convergence began and the clear focus must be payments to genuine farmers and not those simply holding land,” he said.

Meanwhile, ICMSA welcomed the launch of the Teagasc Signpost Programme, billed as agriculture’s opportunity to show it can reduce emissions and contribute to solving the climate issue.

The mission of the Signpost partnership of almost 40 companies and organisations from the Irish agri-food sector, along with farmers, is to:

Lead and support the transition of Irish farming towards more sustainable farming systems;

Reduce agricultural emissions, specifically GHG emissions to 17.5–19 MtCO2 equivalent, by 2030;

Reduce ammonia emissions by 5% below 2005 levels, by 2030;

Reduce other negative environmental impacts of agriculture, specifically, by improving water quality and biodiversity;

Reduce farming costs and improve profit margins.

“I have no doubt that the Irish farming and agri-food sector has within it the capacity to formulate and implement the solutions to climate challenges,” Mr McCormack continued.

“The emphasis has to move to coming up with realistic and practical solutions as opposed to just pointing at the problems.

“We have always emphasised the duty to come up with solutions; our sector is bedevilled with groups who are deafeningly loud about the problems, but strangely silent on practical and workable solutions.

“Our main challenge here is how we transition a multi-billion euro farming and food sector to a lower emissions basis while preserving the commercial capacity.

“That’s the challenge and, in fairness to them, that’s the gauntlet that the Teagasc Signpost Programme is addressing.

“It should be supported because it helps deliver the strong sustainable agricultural sector so vital for a national economy.”