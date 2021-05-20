World Bee Day marked across the globe 

Today is World Bee Day and to mark the occasion, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett visited the Department’s Bee Health laboratory at the Backweston Campus in Co Kildare.

There, the Department provides a bee health service, free of charge, facilitating the early detection of pests and pathogens which is key to maintaining a healthy stock of bees in Ireland.

The service - which also operates the Sentinel Apiary Programme along with volunteer beekeepers throughout Ireland - aims to ensure the early detection of three exotic pests: Small Hive beetle (SHB), Tropilaelaps spp, and the Asian Hornet.

And a Pollinator Network led by departmental staff helps to connect DAFM with other departments and agencies, researchers, stakeholders, the farming community and the general public.

Its objectives include:

Informing policy decisions and ensuring decisions are evidence-based;

Provide guidance, support and collaborating with researchers and institutions to better target research and innovation activities;

Providing input into the design, development, raising awareness and communication of agricultural strategies, schemes and pollinators;

Providing a platform for the internal and external sharing of knowledge and expertise; maximising expertise, time, and pooling resources;

Facilitating communication, engagement and outreach activities and actions with the agricultural and environmental community and the public, building and strengthening relationships and collective knowledge and efforts.

“I am delighted to be here today for World Bee Day to see the important work that DAFM undertakes to support our bees and our beekeepers,” the Minister added.

“DAFM’s free bee health diagnostic service is an important part of the supports that are in place for bee health.

“This service works in conjunction with the Department’s research programme into pathogens and pests that affect the health of Ireland’s honeybee population.

“World Bee Day highlights the vital role that bees play in pollination and the hard work and dedication of Ireland’s beekeepers in maintaining bee health.

"Bees are also an essential component of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan and it is an opportunity to celebrate the contribution they make.”

Minister Hackett, meanwhile, also visted Lidl as she welcomed the addition of 20 more Pillinator-Friendly supermarkets across Ireland.

"As a way of working towards the protection of biodiversity and the conservation of natie ecosystems in Ireland, we have committed to the roll out of 20 more Pollinator-Friendly stores acorss Ireland by the end of 2021," she said.