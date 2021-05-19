'Agriculture global warming can be neutralised if methane stabilised' 

Munster farmers Ger McSweeney of Millstreet, Co Cork and Steven Fitzgerald, Aglish, Co Waterford, headlined Tuesday’s launch of the Signpost Programme, billed as agriculture’s opportunity to show it can reduce emissions and contribute to solving the climate issue.

The mission of the Signpost partnership of almost 40 companies and organisations from the Irish agri-food sector, along with farmers, is to:

Lead and support the transition of Irish farming towards more sustainable farming systems;

Reduce agricultural emissions, specifically GHG emissions to 17.5–19 MtCO2 equivalent, by 2030;

Reduce ammonia emissions by 5% below 2005 levels, by 2030;

Reduce other negative environmental impacts of agriculture, specifically, by improving water quality and biodiversity;

Reduce farming costs and improve profit margins.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue took part in the Singposts launch, with the Taoiseach telling farmers, “The Signpost programme will demonstrate solutions, how to optimise your on-farm decision-making, for the benefit of both the planet and your pocket.”

Yesterday, the dairy industry and farming representative organisations separately issued a Joint Statement on Climate Action detailing dairy’s contribution to the economy, its ongoing sustainability and commitment to climate action, and what will be required to support the sector.

The statement called for an end to “divisive, unhelpful and damaging public debate on climate change and agriculture”, and expressed a commitment to a “positive and constructive contribution to the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and the dairy sector”.

It warned that restricting milk production from Ireland would increase global emissions.

“The Irish dairy industry should be given the opportunity and time to address the climate change challenge and to demonstrate its potential to be climate neutral by 2050,” said the statement in the name of Dairy Industry Ireland, Irish Co-operative Organisation Society, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, Irish Farmers’ Association, and Macra na Feirme.

Action

Officially launching the SignPost Programme, Teagasc Director Professor Gerry Boyle said it underlines the seriousness with which the sector considers climate change, and the willingness of farmers, processors, state agencies and DAFM to work together to address the challenge.

He said two agriculture misunderstandings “need to be nailed”. The focus is on the sector’s 35% share of carbon dioxide equivalent GHGs, but more importantly the sector’s much lower contribution to global warming.

“If the production of biogenic methane can be stabilised, then this source of global warming will be neutralised," added Professor Boyle.

"However, it’s going to take time for regulation to catch up with the science. And in the meantime, it makes little sense to engineer a precipitous reduction in ruminant livestock numbers.

“A second misunderstanding is that agriculture is the same as every other sector and must bear its burden of adjustment.

“Where the sector is utterly different however concerns the unreasonable requests on it to substantially reduce emissions of biogenic methane.

This would not be possible without a substantial reduction in animal numbers.

“Such a development would adversely affect livelihoods in rural Ireland, and not just on farms but in processing plants and the wider rural economy.”

Duty of care

Professor Frank O’Mara of Teagasc said climate change is arguably the “greatest environmental challenge of our time” and one that poses a threat to the favourable climate for agriculture in Ireland.

“Farmers farm first and foremost to make a living but we all have a duty to care for our environment," he added.

“Globally, customers want to buy food with a low environmental footprint and as Ireland exports 90% of its produce, there is a need to produce food with a low carbon footprint and give customers what they want.

“We have the science and technology that can reduce emissions and we have the whole industry aligned and willing to make progress.

“The Signpost farmers are willing to adapt these technologies and point the way forward,”

Pierre Bascou, Director for Sustainability and Income Support, EU Commission, said he wants EU farmers to change how food is produced.

“In order to make the EU fully sustainable, resource-efficient, competitive, and above all climate neutral by 2050, we need to achieve at least a 55% reduction in GHG emissions.”

The Signpost Programme is considered unique in the EU as no other member state has adopted a similar initiative.

The Programme is supported by Teagasc, ABP, Arrabawn Co-op, Ashbourne Meat Processors, Aurivo Co-op, Bandon Co-op, Barryroe Co-op, Callan Co-op, Carbery Group Ltd, Centenary Thurles Co-op, Dairygold Co-op, Dawn Meats, Drinagh Co-op, Drombane Co-op, Foyle Food Group, Glanbia Ireland, Green Acres, Irish Farmers Journal, Kepak, Kerry Agribusiness, Kildare Chilling, Lakeland Dairies, Liffey Meats, Lisavaird Co-op, North Cork Creameries, Slaney Foods, Tipperary Co-op, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Bord Bia, AIB, Bank of Ireland, Devenish, Animal Health Ireland, ICBF, ICMSA, ICOS, ICSA, IFA, Irish Grain Growers, INHFA, Macra na Feirme, Tillage Industry Ireland, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), Dairy Sustainability Ireland (DSI), and Meat Industry Ireland (MII).