Partnership on rise as 50% of farmers consider succession

IFAC’s recent Irish Farm Report 2021 found that 50% of respondents have given ‘some thought’ to succession planning.

Of that, 29% have identified a successor while a further 21% have a possible successor in mind — although decisions have still to be made.

The report also highlighted how 58% of farmers are currently planning to retire with 31% wishing to remain involved in the farm after retirement.

Some 31% of farmers surveyed expressed concerns about the economic viability of their business while 9% were facing a situation where there is “no interest among the next generation”.

The survey also found that 40% of farmers have not yet made a will despite the risks this presents for farms and families.

“When carefully designed and implemented, succession planning achieves a smooth transition of farms from one generation to the next,” the report goes on to say.

“A carefully designed plan will protect the senior farmer’s income, provide for family members, and position the successor to take the business forward into the future.

“It is important to recognise that succession planning is a process and not a single event, therefore, it takes time to identify and develop a successor. Care must be given to ensure that tax incentives and reliefs are maximised as this can affect the future viability of the business.”