'Tantalising' 48 acre Clare farm goes under the hammer 

Holding is located in Clonlara, a scenic village along the River Shannon
The 48-acre farm at Springfield, Clonlara, Co Clare, will be sold by online public auction on Wednesday, June 2. File Picture. 

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 12:29
Conor Power

Coming up for an online public auction at 3pm on June 2 next is a 48-acre holding near the Shannonside village of Clonlara in County Clare.

The property - listed with REA John Lee auctioneers in Newport, Co Tipperary - will go under the hammer via the LSL Auctions website and it is already attracting quite a bit of interest.

“It’s a nice piece of land,” says selling agent James Lee. 

“There’s good access to it with a good piece of road frontage with it. 

"There’s a small holding yard there and a hay shed with a cattle crush. There are no major modern buildings but the bulk of it is pretty good.”

The outbuildings include a 2-column hay shed with a lean-to, a collecting yard and a cattle crush.

The land includes some excellent grazing pastures and its location right beside the village of Clonlara ensures a certain level of interest from non-farming sources too. 

For the professional farmer, the holding contains good quality ground and holds a good deal of tantalising potential for improvement.

“There is some softer land at the bottom – heavier land at the bottom of it but the bulk of it is very good,” says James.

Clonlara is a scenic village on the River Shannon, less than 10km from the centre of Limerick City and its impressive motorway and rail infrastructure. 

This farm is adjacent to the village in the townland of Springfield. 

Its proximity is such that, although there’s no question of any of it being sold subject to planning permission, the long-term potential for development is there.

The price guide is €400,000 (€8,300/acre), making it a reasonable proposition as a medium-sized holding located close to a major city.

“We’ve carried out one of these online auctions before,” says James, “and they work very well.” 

Interested parties can register beforehand at lslauctions.com.

