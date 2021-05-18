Finishers need every cent and are not in the mood for soft selling

Prices are unchanged in the finely balanced market for beef cattle.

Processors need the current level of supply to meet demand from the markets, which is holding up well.

In April, they benefited from the beef throughput reaching more than 15,000 head higher than April 2020.

But any fall-off in intake could leave processors in a difficult position, if finishers adopt a harder line on selling their cattle.

For profitability, finishers need every cent they can get, and are not in the mood for soft selling, which has warded off any processor attempts to reduce prices on offer.

With beef cattle coming off grass still likely to be some weeks away, processors are on guard against further heating in the market.

With unseasonal weather having brought showers of hailstones and frost many nights, grass growth is slowed by low temperatures, so beef finishing off grass is delayed.

In general, prices for steers are quoted at a base of 410 cents/kg.

Most of the intake is believed to be coming into plants at or close to 410c.

But there are some reports of up to 415 cents/kg base being paid.

There are also some reports of transport costs being partially covered.

In general, prices for heifers are on a base of 415 cents/kg with some reports of up to 420 cents/kg.

Prices for young bulls are on 400-405 cents/kg for R-grade, with the intake of those animals continuing steady at a relatively low level of 3,000 head for last week, albeit 800 more than the same week last year.

Some of the heat has gone out of the trade for cows this week.

Processors are not quite as anxious for supplies, and they have eased back prices by around 5 cents/kg.

The better R-grade cows are making up to 370 cents/kg this week, with O-grade ranging from 345 to 350 cents/kg, and P-grade at around 340 cents/kg.

Cows are the only category of stock showing an intake increase year-to-date.

To mid-May, the intake of cows was up by 6,000 head, with the current supply remaining strong at 7,567 head for last week. The total beef cattle intake for the week was little changed, at 29,971 head, with steers at 10,378 (slightly higher than the previous week) and heifers at 8,437 head, up by 500 head compared to the previous week.