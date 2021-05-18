Dairygold adds 0.5c to milk price

Dairygold Co-op has increased its April quoted milk price by 0.5cpl, to 35.0cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

This milk price equates to an average April farm gate milk price of 37.8cpl based on the average April milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.