Dairygold adds 0.5c to milk price

Dairygold Co-op has increased its April quoted milk price by 0.5cpl, to 35.0cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.
This milk price equates to an average April farm gate milk price of 37.8cpl based on the average April milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.
The quoted milk price for April based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 38.3cpl.
A company spokesperson noted “We are now passing through peak milk production and while national milk supplies are well ahead of prior year, overall EU supplies remain in line. There has been some volatility in dairy markets, particularly as Covid-19 restrictions are being eased, but in the overall context, dairy markets remain reasonably positive”.