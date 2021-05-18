Dying for the return of the big funeral

​​​​​

The greatest loss suffered by man since the beginning of lockdown has been the demise of the big funeral.

This has been most keenly felt here in rural Ireland where a big funeral was part and parcel of life.

Whether you were the greatest scoundrel to ever put on boots or the most pious of creatures, a big funeral awaited one and all when the time came.

Sometimes I had noticed that the greater the scoundrel the greater the turnout, but that's a discussion for another day. My point today is that once upon a time (before Covid) you were nobody unless you had at least 150 broad-shouldered men ready and willing to carry you to your final resting spot. You were a lost cause entirely if you didn't have 50 teary-eyed lady mourners to cry you a river to the grave.

Everybody loves a big funeral. Priests love them, altar servers live for them. It gives us all a tremendous feeling of well-being. When all the stops are pulled out, when everything comes together, there's nothing better than a big funeral. Even the corpse, I dare say, would voice approval if only it was possible to do so.

Thinking of those plates of tasty sandwiches, now going uneaten, that awaited us all during the time of a removal brings a tear to my own eye. Thinking of all those glasses of whiskey that remain undrunk because of funeral restrictions brings a dry sensation to the back of my throat.

We lost a lot during Covid but the loss of the big funeral has been the hardest pill to swallow.

To my mind there is nothing like seeing a solemn queue in Macroom town that stretches along the pavement. Or one from the church that backs all the way down to the main street.

In other more remote rural locations, you would find fields wired off to facilitate large volume car parking, and systems put in place to allow a smooth throughput of sympathisers. The logistics behind such plans are only bested perhaps by man's efforts to get to the moon.

In the good old days before Covid, nobody dared miss a funeral. The faintest connection with the deceased was all that was needed to warrant your attendance.

I once remember having the pleasure of attending the funeral of the mother of a friend of a man, who is a neighbour of a vet that works for my brother occasionally.

It was strong enough for me to travel to the heart of Co Kerry and shake the hand of a man I never met before.

If a connection could be made, however tenuous, you didn't hesitate. You were there.

The only comfort I have at present is that I didn't die during the lockdown.

For I feel, to have died and to have had a funeral attended by only five or six, would be unacceptable given all the efforts I had made down through the years to attend countless other funerals.

It would kill me entirely to think of my funeral being held without the opportunity for people to shake a hand, hug and kiss.

A funeral without such shows of emotion is like a fish supper without mushy peas. It's like a plough without a horse.

Here's hoping that the reopening of the country will quickly lead to the return of the big funeral. It's what we live for.