'Crucial role' of agriculture in climate action explored in new Teagasc programme 

“Agriculture has a critically important social, economic and environmental value to Ireland and as an industry, farming has a history of embracing change and a shared desire to leave the farmed environment in a better condition for the next generation”.

These were the sentiments expressed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue during the launch of the Teagasc Signpost Programme - Farmers for Climate Action - which comprises a partnership of almost 40 companies and organisations from the Irish agri-food sector, along with Irish farmers, that have come together to meet the challenge of climate change.