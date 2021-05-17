Should I transfer assets in my lifetime or in my will?

Time and time again, I am asked should I transfer assets in my lifetime to my children or leave them pass in my will?

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to succession, and to passing assets to the next generation. There is no right or wrong answer to this question, as it very much depends on a wide variety of factors, such as family circumstances, whether there is a child farming, the tax implications, the need for nursing home care, the ages of the parties or the needs of each child, special circumstances of a child, for example, gambling addiction, divorce, mental health issues etc.