€10.5m in funding for country roads and laneways

€3.4m allocated to Munster
Funding has been allocated under LIS and the Minister says she will consider additional funding for 2021. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 15:25
Aisling Kiernan

€10.5m has been allocated for upgrade works on rural roads and laneways by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

In Munster, Tipperary secured €619,969; Cork, €920,000; Kerry, €689,930; Limerick, €404,090; Waterford, €278,802; and Clare received €500,811.

The funding - announced under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) - will be used to improve access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities as well as supporting connectivity in rural Ireland.

“As part of ‘Our Rural Future’, the Government has committed to increasing the level of investment in the repair of non-public roads through LIS,” Minister Heather Humphreys added.

“LIS is an important source of funding for small non-public roads and laneways leading to homes and farms as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

“Since the scheme was re-introduced in 2017, close to 2,400 roads have been funded for repair works - this has made a real difference to the lives of over 10,000 landowners and residents in rural Ireland.” 

The Minister went on to say that while she appreciated there was “significant demand” for funding under the Scheme, she remains "acutely aware” that more is needed.

“I am working to identify if additional funding can be provided for LIS in 2021 and I would therefore urge each local authority to utilise the funding announced and complete the repair works on the selected roads, as soon as possible,” she continued.

“This would position them well to undertake repairs on additional roads before the end of the year should further funding become available.” 

Elsewhere in the country, Carlow received €270,000; Cavan, €289,254; Donegal, €697,456; Galway, €876,959; Kildare, €270,000; Kilkenny, €308,905; Laois, €270,000; Leitrim, €270,000; Longford, €270,000; Louth, €270,000; Mayo, €798,496; Meath, €346,394; Monaghan, €270,000; Offaly, €298,871; Roscommon, €375,104; Sligo, €276,154; Westmeath, €276,433; Wexford, €349,870; and Wicklow, €302,494. 

