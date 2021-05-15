Farmers advised to exercise caution when marts reopen on Monday

‘Nobody wants a resurgence of the virus’ - ICOS
Buyers and sellers are being advised to return to the mart next week with caution in light of Covid-19 restrictions. File Picture. 

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 15:00
Aisling Kiernan

Marts are to resume trading on Monday and ICOS is advising farmers to be “realistic” when it comes to their expectations.

The organisation said that sellers and buyers need to be aware of what will be allowed “under the less restrictive but nonetheless still applicable Covid-19 protocols”.

“Many farmers, especially those who have received vaccines, have been contacting mart managers across the country indicating their intention to attend the mart next week,” Ray Doyle, Livestock & Environmental Services Executive of ICOS said.

“This is almost at pre-Covid-19 levels and possibly due to the sense of security that the ongoing vaccine rollout is creating.

“However, we’re not out of the woods just yet.” 

Mr Doyle advised that not all marts will be in a position to allow sellers to attend while sites selling sheep in pens will continue to trade online.

“Depending on local circumstances, not all marts will allow sellers to attend; some sheep sales, especially in marts that sell sheep in pens, will be continuing online sales due to the necessity to maintain social distancing,” he continued.

“We can only look forward to full business as usual next Autumn - but not next week.

“We welcome the fact that the vaccine rollout is progressing strongly, however it is essential that nobody lets their guard down and that all necessary precautions continue to be observed.

“Where applicable, most marts will operate a restricted ringside 2m distancing and will be continuing the clearance of the mart yard when the sales commence.

"This is due to Covid-19 related management requirements as stipulated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and the public health authorities.

“The last thing anyone wants or needs is a resurgence of the virus.”

Farming
