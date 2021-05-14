National Ploughing Championships cancelled

The 2021 National Ploughing Championships have been cancelled.

In a statement this morning, Director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) Anna May McHugh said the decision has brought with it “massive disappointment” as its the second year in a row that the event has not gone ahead.

“The estimated annual economic impact to the Irish economy is of €50m,” she added.

“We are very conscious of the loss of revenue for our exhibitors and the disappointment of patrons.

“However, the NPA is a strong establishment, we have a massively committed team behind the event, our exhibitors and our patrons have been very loyal over the years and we look forward to bringing the exhibition back at its full potential in 2022.

“We will run our National Ploughing Competitions and hopefully we can welcome some visitors pending regulations.”

Meanwhile, the World Ploughing Contest due to be held in Ireland to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the NPA - which attracts visitors from 30 countries - was also cancelled “given the extent of current international travel restrictions.”